Leverage Not Updated on Signal Page
You can wait for this update to be reflected to your signal's details automatically, or you could try to adjust the new leverage maually, by editing your signal.
I need to change my leverage to 1:0 to 1:500, I've tried several times, following this procedure, but it still doesn't work. The page keeps showing the error:
“Authorization failed. Please check trading account data.”
It's a new account, but I've been trading for over a month and have completed more than 20 trades.
Does anyone have any idea how to fix this? Thanks in advance!
I need to change my leverage to 1:0 to 1:500, I've tried several times, following this procedure, but it still doesn't work. The page keeps showing the error:
“Authorization failed. Please check trading account data.”
It's a new account, but I've been trading for over a month and have completed more than 20 trades.
Does anyone have any idea how to fix this? Thanks in advance!
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Originally, my account had a leverage of 1:1000. I have since changed the leverage to 1:400 via my broker (who confirmed the update is applied). I have also restarted my MetaTrader terminal and logged into my trading account again.
However, on the signal page, it still shows the old leverage (1:1000), and I receive the following message:
“This signal cannot be published as it uses leverage higher than 1:500.”
Please help me update the leverage shown on the signal page, or let me know what additional steps I should take to resolve this issue.
Thank you in advance!
Best regards,