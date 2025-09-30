MT5 issues after update: CPU agent(core) reduced from 16 to 8 - page 5
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same problem encountered.
from 24 cores become 8 only after the update.
I tested 120 optimizations using one popular EA, the same settings, and with old version they were completed in 13:09 minutes, while in the new one in 15:43. So about 20% slower.
I confirm, the slowdown is reproduced.
Don't mind if all cores are visible, enable both 'Local Agents' and 'Local Network Farm' and your optimization times will be similar to the previous MT5 builds.
In your screenshots you have enabled 'Local Network Farm' but you have disabled 'Local Agents', you need to enable both in order to have maximum CPU cores utilization.
I absolutely don't confirm that.. Have 24 cores in my Intel core ultra 9 - All good in previous versions, let's say I take 30 min to do a test
In the new version v5200 it detects only 8 cores, the same test takes 5 hours.. so, I feel a huge difference
My workaround is to downgrade MT5 version and disable auto updates.
I absolutely don't confirm that.. Have 24 cores in my Intel core ultra 9 - All good in previous versions, let's say I take 30 min to do a test
In the new version v5200 it detects only 8 cores, the same test takes 5 hours.. so, I feel a huge difference
My workaround is to downgrade MT5 version and disable auto updates.
In my Intel Ultra 9-185H with 22 total cores/threads, I now see 20 cores, which is perfectly fine for me.
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/sku/236849/intel-core-ultra-9-processor-185h-24m-cache-up-to-5-10-ghz/specifications.html
Backtesting and optimization times are almost identical with before the 5200 build MT5 update.
found out it's p cores that mt5 is detecting only now.
i have gotten a treadripper 96 p cores and it works now.
In latest version (5260) I see now all my 28 cores again (i7-14700k)
In latest version (5260) I see now all my 28 cores again (i7-14700k)