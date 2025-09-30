MT5 issues after update: CPU agent(core) reduced from 16 to 8 - page 4
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Unfortunately, I was only using local agents, so this is a real setback for me. Do you think the issue can be resolved, or do you believe the situation will remain as it is?
This will remain as it is (as far as I can see), because after 5200 MT5 build the entire structure of using the CPU cores has been changed.
Ok, thank you.
Regardless of how many cores are recognized, the optimization times are similar to those in older MT5 builds, when using both 'Local Agents' and 'Local Network Farm'.
I ran a well-known (to me) optimization that used to take about one hour in previous MT5 builds, and in build 5200 it finished in 1 hour and 2 minutes. This suggests that efficient cores may not have been utilized as much as we thought in earlier builds after all.
The other Cores (Threads) were well utilized - I am finding a way to run the old version and I will publish the difference in time between 2 optimizations. This is bad as it is my main Notebook that I bough and paid more for it to have a better processor. Now I will have to think about replacing this Notebook.
The other Cores (Threads) were well utilized - I am finding a way to run the old version and I will publish the difference in time between 2 optimizations. This is bad as it is my main Notebook that I bough and paid more for it to have a better processor. Now I will have to think about replacing this Notebook.
even if you do find older version of metatester -- it will update itself to newer version again.
even if you do find older version of metatester -- it will update itself to newer version again.
Yes, and No! ;)
Click 'Next' in your first screenshot.
obviously i did that's what i sent my 2nd screenshot about, can you check why i don't see all my cores?
Don't mind if all cores are visible, enable both 'Local Agents' and 'Local Network Farm' and your optimization times will be similar to the previous MT5 builds.
In your screenshots you have enabled 'Local Network Farm' but you have disabled 'Local Agents', you need to enable both in order to have maximum CPU cores utilization.
Don't mind if all cores are visible, enable both 'Local Agents' and 'Local Network Farm' and your optimization times will be similar to the previous MT5 builds.
In your screenshots you have enabled 'Local Network Farm' but you have disabled 'Local Agents', you need to enable both in order to have maximum CPU cores utilization.
I tested 120 optimizations using one popular EA, the same settings, and with old version they were completed in 13:09 minutes, while in the new one in 15:43. So about 20% slower.
I have Intel i5-14600kf, so it has 6 P cores and 8 E cores.
Tried enabling local network farm (16 agents, not sure why 16, there should be 20), but they are not doing any optimizations with or without enabled local agents.
There must be a way to use E cores in local optimizations, while it's understandable that they should not be used for MQL5 cloud network.
I tested 120 optimizations using one popular EA, the same settings, and with old version they were completed in 13:09 minutes, while in the new one in 15:43. So about 20% slower.
I have Intel i5-14600kf, so it has 6 P cores and 8 E cores.
Tried enabling local network farm (16 agents, not sure why 16, there should be 20), but they are not doing any optimizations with or without enabled local agents.
There must be a way to use E cores in local optimizations, while it's understandable that they should not be used for MQL5 cloud network.
did you disable cloud agents by right clicking near the bottom of each image is "MQL5 Cloud Network" and disabled them?
I did, and i got same issue as you describe a 6 hour, slow optimiser on an ea, on my 8core 16thread, AMD 7940HS 4Ghz base, 5.2 boost, previously did it in 6 hours and cores were almost constant 4.67ghz, but now with 5200, 100% same test, 17 hours, and cores never went above the 4ghz base speed, and mostly 3.67.