advice required: gfx card for optimiser.

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hey guys and gals.

I am on the research path, doing research for myself regarding a graphics card that optimiser can take advantage of.

Below I have 3 cards that i am considering, but these are just in early stage of my research, so if you can give arguments for other cards, then, please make your suggestions below.

My main considerations are that 1. i do NOT play games, but I DO often use optimiser to run tests that can take full month 24/7 before i consider to use any of the resulting settings.

2. I do watch movies and avi's, mpgs, mks, etc etc virtually all the time; I also watch a lot of youtube full length movies and live zoom meetings regularly.

3. While I will give more consideration to a lower powered card if it has similar specs to another card, it is NOT vital.

4. if having such a card requires me to add in more fans, then, that is fine also.

5. MUST BE able to run 24/7 with optimizer in heat of QLD, Australia's summer without water cooling, as I dont trust "those things" "as far as i can throw them".

6. My main display is ultrawide screen, has connections for all of the major 3: 2X hdmi, full dp, usb c. my fav res is custom 2560,1080. 21:9, 77hz. I use a HDMI port, but have confirmed that all the main 3 work well at this resolution on several computer setups, AMD and INTEL.

7. I do not see myself ever having need for more than 2 displays, anytime in the future.

the cards that I am considering, so far are below, however, if you can give arguments for another card, than, please give your suggestions below too.

MAXIMUM BUDGET OF $800 AUD

NUMBER 1.

Radeon WS 7500 8gb

NUMBER 2.

NV RTX A1000 8gb -- has DLSS

NUMBER 3.

NV RTX 4060 8gb OC -- much cheaper, but needs more power, so will need bigger psu probably.

 
does DLSS have any effect in strategy tester and during the use of optimiser?
 

does having OpenCL version 3.0 any effect in strategy tester and druing the use of optimiser?

i forgot to mention...

My system is a MinisForum, MiniPC, which i have fallen in love with, as it is doing all the stuff that my amd 5800x3d was doing, at same speed with fraction of power.

It is AMD Ryzen 9, 7940HS, 8 core, 16 thread. I intend to use the gfx card in an external usb c box, as i have seen these work well on other amd mini pcs. I have 128GB memory.

I also intend to upgrade slightly in the next 6 months, to a 7945HX3D, 16 core, 32 thread. Or I may choose, instead, for a 9955HX.

 
Michael Charles Schefe:
arch for myself regarding a graphics card that
i own rtx 4060 and its working good on my research and AI Tasks but your requiement totally depends on how complex your work is and what amount of VRAM is sufficient


 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
i own rtx 4060 and its working good on my research and AI Tasks but your requiement totally depends on how complex your work is and what amount of VRAM is sufficient


thanks. I can confirm that i have used 2 4060s in an usb c, external box.

As for my "complex work": all my requirements are mentioned above. normal work is just watching movies and online zoom. So, not much in the ways of screen stuff. But much of using optimiser and backtests.

 

another possible card.

Radeon RX 9060 XT Reaper GDDR6 16GB

has a lower psu requirement, compared to the 4060 and double mem.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

thanks. I can confirm that i have used 2 4060s in an usb c, external box.

As for my "complex work": all my requirements are mentioned above. normal work is just watching movies and online zoom. So, not much in the ways of screen stuff. But much of using optimiser and backtests.

for watching movies, online zoom, youtube, mkv, mp4 media play you do not need NVIDIA or AMD Graphics card. Integraed Intel UHD or Arc is sufficient. Graphics card will be helpful in gaming, AI work which requires computations such as running your own LLM locally, generating graphics etc.. in mt5 you can use it by modifying program to use OpenCL kernel
 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
for watching movies, online zoom, youtube, mkv, mp4 media play you do not need NVIDIA or AMD Graphics card. Integraed Intel UHD or Arc is sufficient. Graphics card will be helpful in gaming, AI work which requires computations such as running your own LLM locally, generating graphics etc.. in mt5 you can use it by modifying program to use OpenCL kernel

i am fully aware that i dont need card for videos. As i said, i do also mt5's optimiser.

Does the ea have to be coded specailly to be able to make use of the card while doing an optimiser test?

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

i am fully aware that i dont need card for videos. As i said, i do also mt5's optimiser.

Does the ea have to be coded specailly to be able to make use of the card while doing an optimiser test?

yes, read this article

How to Install and Use OpenCL for Calculations
How to Install and Use OpenCL for Calculations
  • 2013.07.01
  • www.mql5.com
It has been over a year since MQL5 started providing native support for OpenCL. However not many users have seen the true value of using parallel computing in their Expert Advisors, indicators or scripts. This article serves to help you install and set up OpenCL on your computer so that you can try to use this technology in the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.
 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:

yes, read this article

so are you suggesting that adding a card will not speed up optimising at all unless the ea is specially coded?

 
i installed the amd sdk which uninstalled the same version of itself and then installed again. Seems that Adrenaline already installs the same sdk.
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