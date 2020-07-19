Using Opencl for optimization

eoltrading:

Hi,

I have read this topic https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/690#NVidia that deals with using OPENCL to use gpu for computations , 

However , it has  been written in 2013 , so i guess supported hardware is not up to date,

My graphic card is a RTX 2060 , i have downloaded latest drivers but mt5 do not seems to recognize my graphic card; If i've read well the topic , it says concerning nvidia , we just have to download the latest driver for it to be recognize in mt5, so ,can someone help me about this ?

I'm also stuck trying to figure this out. A custom OpenCL code works, yet the performance test code fails. 

 
I have the same query. I followed the instructions and my GPU still doesn't appear in my list of agents and there's no comment in the journal about it. And mql5 support is non existent at the moment. Mine is an AMD Radeon graphics card. Did any of you get this to work?
 

The clinfo command shows that my gpu is recognised as an OpenCl device, so I dont know why Mt5 isn't utilizing it.


Ryan Luke Dansie:
I have the same query. I followed the instructions and my GPU still doesn't appear in my list of agents and there's no comment in the journal about it. And mql5 support is non existent at the moment. Mine is an AMD Radeon graphics card. Did any of you get this to work?

It won't. You code your program using OpenCL code for it to run in GPU. It is not a testing agent.

