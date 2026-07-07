What strategy actually works? - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It must be either a range or trend based strategy, so Bollinger Bands, EMA or Breakout for sure.
Honestly, what started working for me wasn’t jumping between strategies.
I traded manually for years and went through the usual cycle — wins, overconfidence, then drawdown. I blew challenges, especially on gold. Emotions and overtrading were my biggest enemies.
What changed everything was removing emotions and enforcing rules. I turned the exact rules I was already using into an automated system that only trades when conditions align and respects strict risk.
I don’t use martingale, grid, or revenge trading. Every trade has defined SL, TP, and daily risk cap. That’s how I became consistent and profitable.
I’m currently running the same logic across my own accounts and funded accounts. It’s not magic — it’s discipline executed perfectly.
If you’re struggling with discipline or consistency, automation helped me a lot. Happy to share what I learned.
Honestly, what started working for me wasn’t jumping between strategies.
I traded manually for years and went through the usual cycle — wins, overconfidence, then drawdown. I blew challenges, especially on gold . Emotions and overtrading were my biggest enemies.
What changed everything was removing emotions and enforcing rules . I turned the exact rules I was already using into an automated system that only trades when conditions align and respects strict risk.
I don’t use martingale, grid, or revenge trading. Every trade has defined SL, TP, and daily risk cap. That’s how I became consistent and profitable.
I’m currently running the same logic across my own accounts and funded accounts. It’s not magic — it’s discipline executed perfectly.
If you’re struggling with discipline or consistency, automation helped me a lot. Happy to share what I learned.
Your strategy must have an edge and you must know that edge.
Trading is not a money printing machine or a get rich quick scheme.
If you have a good strategy but you don't follow the rules 100% it's all useless.
Guys, I have been trading since 2011, I have tried nearly 2000 strategies, I have build almost 2000 Eas and indicators, on this olatform and on other platform, but I have not really found what works, what actually works? and does such a thing exists?
if you don't mind i can share you where i got it from
If you’re struggling with discipline or consistency, automation helped me a lot.
But on which timeframe? Many traders including myself have backtested numerous bots and strategies only to find that 98% of bots easily go into drawdown. No emotion is only a flex in terms of strictly following the rules, but if the market shifts against a trade, the "no emotion" side of automated trading doesn't help when the bot continues evolving the loss towards the stop loss or drawdown threshold. Automated trading is extremely delicate, and only some strategies and concepts can work effectively without supervision
But on which timeframe? Many traders including myself have backtested numerous bots and strategies only to find that 98% of bots easily go into drawdown. No emotion is only a flex in terms of strictly following the rules, but if the market shifts against a trade, the "no emotion" side of automated trading doesn't help when the bot continues evolving the loss towards the stop loss or drawdown threshold. Automated trading is extremely delicate, and only some strategies and concepts can work effectively without supervision
The superseding principle of both manual and automated trading is simply, yet not so simply, statistical analysis. Your comment regarding the timeframe selected alludes to that principle. Automated backtesting statistics are more reliable on higher timeframes, smoothed custom chart data, and OHLC data. Provided that you have enough data, you can backtest up to 35 years or so. The issue with manual testing is that it can take half of a lifetime to forward test or, alternatively, arduous and time-consuming visual inspection, calculations, and notetaking.
If there were some data readable by a human that an EA can't read, that could conceivably create a difference in the statistical analysis of automated trading versus manual trading. I recently developed an EA that analyzes MT5 Economic Calendar data and after doing so, I seriously doubt that there is any data that an EA can't read.
Frankly, the concise saga posted by Isabella fxtrader reminds me of me several decades ago. One of the worst things that I can recall from that time is missing large price movements in the London session because I didn't know how to program every element of my strategy and, as a human, I had to sleep.
At the end of the day, everyone has their own trading style that is right for themselves. No style is supreme for everyone. In any event, ignoring the burdensome collection and analysis of accurate statistics is major pitfall.
I seriously doubt that there is any data that an EA can't read.
I will agree, but what I think is that an EA has to be written by someone who really knows what works. All power to you and anyone who developed something sturdy and reliable for the live market. I see so many EAs on the market and the codebase which are super dangerous and not statistically strong. I see EAs with very bad signal results selling for thousands of dollars here. On top of that, scammers who are asking people to talk on telegram to discuss their almighty holy grail which is nothing more than social engineering. What I'm seeing after making many expert advisors, is that very simple logic like moving average trends leads to more losses than should be. But with stronger tools like kernel regression and Lorentzian curves, you can make automation much more reliable. Then there are also some (but few) strategies which are proven to be effective such as range breakout, but every developers range indicator is different, because every developer has their own way of defining what a range is and where it is - so those indicators are like art.
[A]n EA has to be written by someone who really knows what works.
Back at you... agreed. 😉
With enough logic design, backtesting, Report analysis, and code revision, EA inputs tend to model manual thoughts. This is bound to be challenging for beginning developers.