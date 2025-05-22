Changed my phone and forgot to update IP. Now i cannot login.
Hi,
At bottom of every page on this website is a link "Contacts and requests". There you can "create a ticket" to leave a message for support. But i am sure that you will need to have id details so that they can verify that you are the profile/account holder.
It may take 3 days to accept your ticket, and then another week for them to ask for more details about your situation, but just be patient.Also tell them that you are using a 2nd account so they will know how urgent your situation is.
you can raise a ticket. you are just one user among many that are not patient enuf to read the buttons and the questions that the bot asks. There are several times when i read the buttons and then at bottom the bot asks for more details. Just read and reread the chat window and the buttons, not just the buttons, but the comment/question below the buttons.
I saw your response with another user, you said there was an "Others" option. I don't see what you see.
After going through all of the options one by one, i finally found it. Your description and steps were far from what I experienced.
But if not for you giving me hope that there's a chance of salvaging my account, I guess I wouldn't have found the option, so for that, thanks.
Here's the step by step i took. Hope this will help the next guy that's facing this issue.
These are the steps i took:
1. I select "Create a Request for Support".
2. The chat opens, I selected "MQL5 Market"
3. I selected "I'm a Buyer"
4. You'll see this. And you'll see "Other question". Select that.
5. You'll see another set of options and "Other question". Select it again.
6. The chatbot should ask you to explain the issue. This will raise a ticket to MQL team.
Note: the text input has a char limit of 250-255, so try to be detailed yet concise with your message.
7. Submit the request and wait about 3 days or so for response.
Your service request should be found in your MQL5 account > Service Desk.
Hope this helps.
BINGO! Thanks for posting an update. Most users dont confirm that their issue has been resolved or of any progress, whether it is good or bad progress, it is still progress.
I wish you good luck with your account recovery.
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Hi,
Context: I enabled 2FA only allows static IPs that I permit to access.
This is the one that sends a push message with verification code to my Metatrader 5 app every time I login to MQL5 site.
The problem: I recently traded-in my phone and forgot to update the IP address on my MQL account.
I don't have my old phone with me now and there's no way of me getting my hands on it anymore.
Now i cannot login because MQL5 still request me to provide the verification code.
And I cant update the IP address if i cant login.
The chatbot is not useful since I cannot directly raise a service request.
I had to create this account just to post in the forum to ask for help.
How can I solve this issue? Any help would be appreciated.
Thank you.