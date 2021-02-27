"You have been redirected to this page because authorization only from allowed static IP addresses is permitted in your Profile."

How do I request access to my old account if this error appears when attempting to login?  My mobile terminal does not provide any message(s) or code to login, and I am logged into my profile there however.


Please assist!

 

I think - you have "Authorize from allowed static IP addresses only" settings in your profile.
means: go to your profile - Settings - Security.

Example with your new profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/blingxeno/security

 
Yes you are correct, but now that is checked.  I do not get any code in my terminal to login, and now I am locked out permanently?
 
If it is checked/ticked, and you do not have access to your old profile to uncheck (to untick) this Binding to IP address so - write to the service desk asking them to untick/uncheck this Binding to IP address options (you can send the link to this thread for them).
