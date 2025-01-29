Code verification. Authorization from unexpected IP address.
Can't login to my MQL5 account at the website. I'm logged in with iOS app, I did reset my password but still I'm unable to access. I don't receive any SMS neither push notification. I have changed my phone last year, how can we fix that?
- Accounts - MetaTrader 5 for iPhone
- Connect to an Account - Getting Started
- Messages - MetaTrader 5 for iPhone
If you were able to login with this device, then go to your profile settings and adjust your IP bindings ...
If you are unable to do that, then request an intervention from the Service Desk.
I wasn't able to login with the desired account, nevertheless I also find it impossible to reach service desk, the MQL5 Helper does not understand the context of my request and never gives me the opportunity to open a service desk request ticket.
Edit: Added picture for context.
Edit: Added picture for context.
Oleksandr Kyselov #: I wasn't able to login with the desired account,
Please explain clearly and in more detail!
Are you not currently logged on and writing these posts or do you have more than one MQL5 Community account?
If it is about this account "s.yaroslava", then just go to the profile settings and disable the "static IPs only".
If it is about some other account, then you should not have more than one. It is against the rules to have more than one account and this one on which you are posting here in the forum is from 2021.
- Violation of Terms and Conditions — 12.13. The User shall use only one unique MQL5 ID on the www.mql5.com website — https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms
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