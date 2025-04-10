Indicators: PriceChanges

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PriceChanges:

changing character prices on an interval

PriceChanges

Author: fxsaber

 
Please help me - when loading in the log there is an entry "2024.04.11 20:19:26.048 Indicators custom indicator PriceChanges(CADCHFb,Daily) loaded succesfully" but nothing appears in the window. What is the problem?

 
guntik #:
Please help me - when loading in the log there is an entry "2024.04.11 20:19:26.048 Indicators custom indicator PriceChanges (CADCHFb,Daily) loaded succesfully" but nothing appears in the window. What is the problem?

Delete the first line in the mq5-file.

#define  FAKE // Remove - workaround for posting code in CodeBase.

Without this line it was impossible to place the indicator in CodeBase.

 
fxsaber #:

Delete the first line in the mq5 file.

Without this line it was impossible to place the indicator in CodeBase.

Thank you!

 

A good example of indicator application came up.

A fresh situation on the market, when some TS was not easy (probably, you can see on some Signals), because the movement is very untypical for the time of day.


To get a quicker understanding (without reading the news), I applied an indicator.



PriceChanges shows that AUDCHF changed the most.



EURGBP was the weakest.



In general, the currency layout.



It is possible to draw conclusions, which currencies "hold/hold" each other.

 
fxsaber #:

A good example of the indicator application has turned up.

A fresh situation on the market, when some TS was not easy (probably, you can see on some Signals), because the movement is very untypical for the time of day.

In order to understand faster (without reading news), I applied the indicator.

PriceChanges shows that AUDCHF changed the most.

EURGBP was the weakest.

In general, the currency layout.

It is possible to draw conclusions, which currencies "hold/hold" each other.

As if not everything is simple, currencies are divided into: safe havens, commodity and speculative currencies

If one safe haven gets yanked, the other one will go too.

On the screen you can see that the maximum movement was on the franc, but also on the yen.

Conclusion: the franc and the yen are allies, as it used to be with the euro and the pound.
 
Great work
 
SUPER!!!
 

Apparently the panic (first week of March 2025) doesn't really favour patterns. Looked at where the main movement is and where it is almost quiet.


 
fxsaber #:

Apparently the panic (first week of March 2025) doesn't really favour patterns. Looked at where the main movement is and where it is almost quiet.

Seen the code for this indie somewhere, please drop me a link.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

I've seen the code for this indie somewhere, please drop me a link.

You are in the thread discussing this code.

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