Indicators: PriceChanges
Please help me - when loading in the log there is an entry "2024.04.11 20:19:26.048 Indicators custom indicator PriceChanges (CADCHFb,Daily) loaded succesfully" but nothing appears in the window. What is the problem?
Delete the first line in the mq5-file.
#define FAKE // Remove - workaround for posting code in CodeBase.
Without this line it was impossible to place the indicator in CodeBase.
A good example of indicator application came up.
A fresh situation on the market, when some TS was not easy (probably, you can see on some Signals), because the movement is very untypical for the time of day.
To get a quicker understanding (without reading the news), I applied an indicator.
PriceChanges shows that AUDCHF changed the most.
EURGBP was the weakest.
In general, the currency layout.
It is possible to draw conclusions, which currencies "hold/hold" each other.
A good example of the indicator application has turned up.
A fresh situation on the market, when some TS was not easy (probably, you can see on some Signals), because the movement is very untypical for the time of day.
In order to understand faster (without reading news), I applied the indicator.
PriceChanges shows that AUDCHF changed the most.
EURGBP was the weakest.
In general, the currency layout.
It is possible to draw conclusions, which currencies "hold/hold" each other.
As if not everything is simple, currencies are divided into: safe havens, commodity and speculative currencies
If one safe haven gets yanked, the other one will go too.
On the screen you can see that the maximum movement was on the franc, but also on the yen.Conclusion: the franc and the yen are allies, as it used to be with the euro and the pound.
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PriceChanges:
changing character prices on an interval
Author: fxsaber