Indicators: PriceChanges - page 2
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Apparently the panic (first week of March 2025) doesn't really favour patterns. Looked at where the main movement is and where it is almost quiet.
A bit about the consequences of tramponomics.
Oil has reacted the strongest. If I were the carriers, I would stop buying fuel, because I don't understand the situation with the delivery of goods. Apparently, they think the same way, so the demand collapsed.
What will be the consequences of overfilling of warehouses/overproduction - it is unclear.
Well, the most entertaining thing is the flat on GBPHUF and GBPPLN.
It's hard to see why Hungary and Poland are tied so strongly to the UK during the panic.
Such a tool for analysis would come in handy.