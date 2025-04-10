Indicators: PriceChanges - page 2

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fxsaber #:

Apparently the panic (first week of March 2025) doesn't really favour patterns. Looked at where the main movement is and where it is almost quiet.

A bit about the consequences of tramponomics.


Oil has reacted the strongest. If I were the carriers, I would stop buying fuel, because I don't understand the situation with the delivery of goods. Apparently, they think the same way, so the demand collapsed.

What will be the consequences of overfilling of warehouses/overproduction - it is unclear.


Well, the most entertaining thing is the flat on GBPHUF and GBPPLN.

It's hard to see why Hungary and Poland are tied so strongly to the UK during the panic.


Such a tool for analysis would come in handy.

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