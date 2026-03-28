Libraries: MT4Orders QuickReport - page 9
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Hidden by default. It is switched on via #define ORDER_PARENT
I made it more compact, only in the Type field I add information about the type of the parent pending order and its lifetime, without switching it off.
For a long time I wanted to mark the entry and exit of a position with the following letters: L (limit/TP), S (stop/SL) and M (market).
1) The TurnOver chart has been replaced by a chart with P/L for buys, sells and their amounts. This way you can understand whether your strategy is bullish or bearish. You may decide to switch off one of the trading directions if it is unprofitable.
I updated the library because the chart with P/L for purchases, sales and their amounts was not redrawn when applying filters. Fixed.
Update.
Under the P/L chart for purchases, sales and their amounts, I have displayed a chart with the closing price of the instrument.
It is convenient to track on it how purchases make profit when the exchange rate rises and sales make loss, and vice versa when the exchange rate falls. If there are several instruments, their prices will be shown together, it is better to select only one of the instruments by filter to see only its price.
Added charts of slippages and cumulative slippages at opening, closing and their sum, the idea is taken from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/760817.
Perhaps it would be convenient to click on the chart to go to the desired place in the table.
The chart contains 900 points horizontally, if transactions for example 100 thousand, then one point corresponds to 90 rows of the table, and you can miss the mouse by +-3...5 pixels and get to the wrong pixel, i.e. you will have to search for the desired row out of 200-400. I think zooming in and getting the exact date is more efficient.
Please replace the capital letter with a lowercase letter.
Otherwise this code will not compile.
Please clothe the includes with a condition.
Otherwise this code will not compile.