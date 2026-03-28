Libraries: MT4Orders QuickReport

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MT4Orders QuickReport:

Fast JavaScript version of Report library from fxsaber for MT4-style trading commands implemented via MT4Orders or Virtual. Works up to 10 times faster, NTML file size is smaller, can upload and display up to 5.4 million report lines.

MT4Orders QuickReport

Author: Forester

 
How did the kodobase validator let the mq5 through without all the mqh files?
 
fxsaber #:
How did the kodobazu validator let mq5 through without all the mqh files?
Apparently MT4Orders.mqh is already installed on their validator. The code was checked without any problems.
 

The author has done a great job! It looks great.

Since JS went JS, I suggest to improve in this direction.

Инструменты для анализа HTML-файлов MT4
Инструменты для анализа HTML-файлов MT4
  • 2016.11.18
  • www.mql5.com
Довольно часто возникает необходимость проанализировать html-документы, генерируемые МТ4. В частности, из-за того, что тестер стратегий МТ4 является одновалютным, при тестировании мультивалютных
 
Run it on a trading account. 
#define  MT4ORDERS_BYPASS_MAXTIME 1000000 // Maximum time (in µs) to wait for synchronisation of the trading environment

#define  REPORT_BROWSER            // Open report in browswer automatically. Require DLL.
#include <MT4Orders_QuickReport.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/47816

void OnStart()
{  
  QuickReport("QuickReport", true);
}


Comments.

  • The browser did not start.
  • Total commission did not match (CustomReport shows correctly).
 
графики отображают сделки во временном масштабе, а не в равномерном по номеру сделки. Так мы можем увидеть, что эксперт сделал 1000 сделок на 1-й неделе, а еще 52 недели бездействовал.
I use such a solution inside Report for this. Be friends with JS, so you can make any beauty from HighCharts-library and similar.
Highcharts Demos and Examples | Highcharts
  • www.highcharts.com
Check out Highcharts demos and examples to learn how to create interactive charts with Highcharts core, Highcharts Stock, Highcharts Maps, Highcharts Gantt, and Highcharts Dashboards.
 
fxsaber #:
  • The total commission did not match (CustomReport shows correctly).

Commission is not a normalised number, so losses.

 
fxsaber #:
Run it on a trading account.


Comments.

  • The browser did not start.
  • Total commission did not match (CustomReport shows correctly).
There was an opening only for the tester. I did the same for trading accounts. Now it will not open only in optimisation.

Commission - just adds up the column data with the commission.
I got the same:

Maybe you have some commission operations there not from transactions (I saw in the Report code that you transfer them from balance to commission), but I have nothing to check this.
 
fxsaber #:

The commission is not a normalised number, hence the loss.

I rounded the commission to 8 decimal places, maybe now it will match.
The code has been updated.
 
fxsaber #:
I use such a solution inside Report for this. You are friends with JS, so you can make any beauty from HighCharts-library and similar.
I wrote the code for charts myself about 2 years ago. The format of arrays passed to form a chart is the same as google.charts, because I originally used it.
When there are a lot of deals, google.charts slows down. I am afraid that from 5 million and it will hang.....
That's why I made a quick version. Without additional functionality such as zoom and drag right to left, grid, etc., for quick evaluation of the chart.
.


So it was beautifully done, but I gave up in favour of speed.

 
Personally, I do zoom often, it would be a shame to give it up.
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