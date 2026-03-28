Libraries: MT4Orders QuickReport - page 10
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When opening a report with a browser, the bottom table is not visible until all charts are plotted.
Iam looking for a bug, I have to wait a long time for the final table to appear.
I'm looking for a bug.
Found it.
Looks like zero position duration is affecting it.
Found it.
Looks like zero position duration is having an effect.
Update. Fixed calculation of trades duration.
For some reason the site requires MT4Orders.mqh attachment to test the new version. It is not logical to load someone else's library into my own. That's why I attach the file here.
Update. Asynchronous loading of Google chart has been made, which allows to watch the report immediately on computers with disconnected internet, instead of waiting 1-2 minutes until the browser timeout expires.
For the same reason, I'm attaching the new version of the file to this post.