Libraries: MT4Orders QuickReport - page 10

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When opening a report with a browser, the bottom table is not visible until all charts are plotted.


Iam looking for a bug, I have to wait a long time for the final table to appear.

 
fxsaber #:

I'm looking for a bug.

Found it.

#include <fxsaber/Virtual/Virtual.mqh>

#define  REPORT_BROWSER
#include <Report.mqh>
#include <MT4Orders_QuickReport.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/47816

#define  Bid SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID)
#define  Ask SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK)

void OnStart()
{
  if (VIRTUAL::SelectByHandle(VIRTUAL::Create(1000.0)))
  {
    VIRTUAL::NewTick();
    
    OrderSend(_Symbol, OP_BUY, 1, Ask, 0, 0, Bid);

    REPORT::ToFile();
    QuickReport("report", true);    
  }
}

Looks like zero position duration is affecting it.

 
fxsaber #:

Found it.

Looks like zero position duration is having an effect.

Yes, the deal with 0 duration was hidden by the filter on the minimum duration. Fixed it.
 

Update. Fixed calculation of trades duration.

For some reason the site requires MT4Orders.mqh attachment to test the new version. It is not logical to load someone else's library into my own. That's why I attach the file here.

Files:
MT4Orders_QuickReport.mqh  66 kb
 

Update. Asynchronous loading of Google chart has been made, which allows to watch the report immediately on computers with disconnected internet, instead of waiting 1-2 minutes until the browser timeout expires.

For the same reason, I'm attaching the new version of the file to this post.

Библиотеки: MT4Orders QuickReport
Библиотеки: MT4Orders QuickReport
  • 2025.02.25
  • www.mql5.com
Статьи и техническая библиотека по автоматическому трейдингу: Библиотеки: MT4Orders QuickReport
Files:
MT4Orders_QuickReport.mqh  66 kb
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