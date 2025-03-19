Where Can I Find USDJPY.ar and GBPUSD.s Symbols?

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hi ,

Hi everyone,

I was checking out this trading signal on MQL5:
<link to the signal was deleted by moderator>

I noticed it uses some symbols I’ve never seen before, like USDJPY.ar and GBPUSD.s. These don’t look like the standard forex symbols I’m used to (e.g., plain USDJPY or GBPUSD). Does anyone know which broker offers these exact symbols with the ".ar" and ".s" suffixes? I tried looking on Admirals (since it’s linked to the signal), but I couldn’t find them listed. Are these custom symbols for signals only, or can I trade them directly somewhere?

Any help would be awesome—thanks!

 

There is name of the broker's server on the page of the signal -

so you can check it in Metatrader about which broker is providing such the symbols, for example:

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or you can ask directly the signal provider about it.

Because the symbol names are related to the brokers, and the disussion about the brokers is prohibited on the forum sorry.

 
oh ,thanks  Sergey Golubev .
 

I opened a demo account ,yet  can't find these symbols ,

 sent a question to their support email. in the meanwhile ,can anyone explain these symbols . even openai not stating it them properly .

 
kiran kumar #:

I opened a demo account ,yet  can't find these symbols ,

 sent a question to their support email. in the meanwhile ,can anyone explain these symbols . even openai not stating it them properly .

You can ask this broker about it, besides - you can ask the signal provider about those symbols.

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My example: I went to their website, downloaded and installed their MT5 and realised that they do not provide any demo account -



So, - ask the broker about it and/or ask the signal provider about it.

 

As to the symbols with sufix/prefix (related to the signal subscription) so it is about mapping.
You can read the following information about it (summary post/thread):

Copying signal with different broker
Copying signal with different broker
  • 2023.10.21
  • Hrusa08
  • www.mql5.com
Hello traders, I wanna copy one provider with a FP markets but the problem is as you can see in attachement. Raw account XAUUSD is XAUUSDr...
 
its not mapping .check my screenshots once . he is doing arbitrage .
Files:
Screenshot_11.jpg  95 kb
Screenshot_3.jpg  269 kb
 

'found this info 

Hi, I am interested in your signal. May I ask what the difference is between USDJPY.s and USDJPY.ar? And you can get two different prices for the same currency pair? I think my broker doesn’t support that.

He found a different liquidity provider with a different price to connect to the platform. The platform’s default is .s, and the liquidity provider he found is .ar.

"

in one metatrader 5 instance , can we somehow connect multiple brokers , maping with symbols , usdjpy.e for usdjpy from exness broker ,like that . ?
Files:
Screenshot_13.jpg  80 kb
Screenshot_14.jpg  73 kb
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