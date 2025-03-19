Where Can I Find USDJPY.ar and GBPUSD.s Symbols?
There is name of the broker's server on the page of the signal -
so you can check it in Metatrader about which broker is providing such the symbols, for example:
----------------
or you can ask directly the signal provider about it.
Because the symbol names are related to the brokers, and the disussion about the brokers is prohibited on the forum sorry.
I opened a demo account ,yet can't find these symbols ,
sent a question to their support email. in the meanwhile ,can anyone explain these symbols . even openai not stating it them properly .
I opened a demo account ,yet can't find these symbols ,
sent a question to their support email. in the meanwhile ,can anyone explain these symbols . even openai not stating it them properly .
You can ask this broker about it, besides - you can ask the signal provider about those symbols.
-----------------
My example: I went to their website, downloaded and installed their MT5 and realised that they do not provide any demo account -
So, - ask the broker about it and/or ask the signal provider about it.
As to the symbols with sufix/prefix (related to the signal subscription) so it is about mapping.
You can read the following information about it (summary post/thread):
- all in one post: #1
- explanation in details (with practical examples): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
- 2023.10.21
- Hrusa08
- www.mql5.com
'found this info
He found a different liquidity provider with a different price to connect to the platform. The platform’s default is .s, and the liquidity provider he found is .ar.
"
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hi ,
Hi everyone,
I was checking out this trading signal on MQL5:
<link to the signal was deleted by moderator>
I noticed it uses some symbols I’ve never seen before, like USDJPY.ar and GBPUSD.s. These don’t look like the standard forex symbols I’m used to (e.g., plain USDJPY or GBPUSD). Does anyone know which broker offers these exact symbols with the ".ar" and ".s" suffixes? I tried looking on Admirals (since it’s linked to the signal), but I couldn’t find them listed. Are these custom symbols for signals only, or can I trade them directly somewhere?
Any help would be awesome—thanks!