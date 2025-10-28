Discussing the article: "USD and EUR index charts — example of a MetaTrader 5 service" - page 4
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double close = iClose( DXY_Z4, PERIOD_M1, 1);
I wanted to lead a person step by step to this simple conclusion. They took it and ruined everything :)
Sometimes you should make people think instead of copying ready-made things.
If I understand you correctly, you want to know how to make an EA evaluate data from a custom chart and execute trades on the traded symbol.
In the trading conditions (data analysis) section of the EA code, simply specify the name of the custom symbol that is displayed in the Market Watch window. Example...
And in the trade execution logic (order) section of the EA code, simply refer to the traded symbol(s) that also appears in the Market Watch window.
(I often do this with custom Renko charts).
I wanted to take the person step by step to this simple conclusion. They took it and ruined it :)
Hm... When a person guesses, he takes, and writes the code to check, instead of waiting for days for an answer
Hmmm... When a person guesses, he writes code to check, instead of waiting for days for an answer
I wanted to lead a person step by step to this simple conclusion. They took it and ruined everything :)
Sometimes you should make people think instead of copying ready-made things.
Ah well, it got me thinking. 😅
Artem could you look - earlier services used to draw ok - now they stopped....
example in attachment
restart - restarted.
used to draw - you can see from above where the indicator is red-blue, now it has turned into a strip...)
and I can't do anything with it yet...
I've run it and deleted it and recompiled it and reset it.
It draws sticks on the triple and that's all...))
services used to draw ok - now they stopped....
Does the service attached to the article draw normally? Yes, it does.
So, you need to look for errors in yourself (whether all data, for example, are received for calculation), I guess...
Does the service attached to the article draw normally? I do.
So, you need to look for errors in yourself (whether all data, for example, are received for calculation), I guess...