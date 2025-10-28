Discussing the article: "USD and EUR index charts — example of a MetaTrader 5 service" - page 4

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Ryan L Johnson #:
double close = iClose( DXY_Z4, PERIOD_M1, 1);

I wanted to lead a person step by step to this simple conclusion. They took it and ruined everything :)

Sometimes you should make people think instead of copying ready-made things.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

If I understand you correctly, you want to know how to make an EA evaluate data from a custom chart and execute trades on the traded symbol.

In the trading conditions (data analysis) section of the EA code, simply specify the name of the custom symbol that is displayed in the Market Watch window. Example...

And in the trade execution logic (order) section of the EA code, simply refer to the traded symbol(s) that also appears in the Market Watch window.

(I often do this with custom Renko charts).

Ryan thank you very much - you got it right.
That's what I needed - for an example!

I understand now.
 
Artyom Trishkin #:

I wanted to take the person step by step to this simple conclusion. They took it and ruined it :)

I guessed that already )
Thanks Artyom!
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
I knew that already )
Thanks Artem!

Hm... When a person guesses, he takes, and writes the code to check, instead of waiting for days for an answer

 
It just says in the docs that you can't trade a custom symbol, but you can test it.
Now I realise - it was clear to me before that it is not possible to trade a custom symbol directly. But it is possible to trade custom symbol through symbols from market overview - broker for trading - included in it!

Thank you. I think I understand. I will test and trade.

I'm writing a robot.

 
Artyom Trishkin #:

Hmmm... When a person guesses, he writes code to check, instead of waiting for days for an answer

No time - I'm busy at another job.
I'll write in the code one of these days.

I agree, I just had to think a little and read the help better.

Thanks again. For me, of course, it is clearer through the help.... ) and thinking - racking my brains to check if it's right or wrong - I don't need to..... )

I have something to check both in the logic and in the code on trading conditions. )

Just wanted to clarify - there was no time to implement in the code. Weekend is over.....
 
Artyom Trishkin #:

I wanted to lead a person step by step to this simple conclusion. They took it and ruined everything :)

Sometimes you should make people think instead of copying ready-made things.

Ah well, it got me thinking. 😅

 

Artem could you look - earlier services used to draw ok - now they stopped....

example in attachment

restart - restarted.

used to draw - you can see from above where the indicator is red-blue, now it has turned into a strip...)



and I can't do anything with it yet...


I've run it and deleted it and recompiled it and reset it.


It draws sticks on the triple and that's all...))

 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
services used to draw ok - now they stopped....

Does the service attached to the article draw normally? Yes, it does.

So, you need to look for errors in yourself (whether all data, for example, are received for calculation), I guess...

 
Artyom Trishkin #:

Does the service attached to the article draw normally? I do.

So, you need to look for errors in yourself (whether all data, for example, are received for calculation), I guess...

Ok. I'll check everything again. I've run it before and everything worked.....
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