Discussing the article: "USD and EUR index charts — example of a MetaTrader 5 service" - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I want to add and see gold-silver-platinum to trade this portfolio.
Your chart - already - impressive.....)
Thanks for the tip, I did gold-silver a bit the other way round, essentially the same thing, and the interesting thing is that it can be traded )))) need to check it out at least from the beginning of the year somehow
how do you get data from the chart of this synthetic index into the robot?
Please solve this problem, us spx 500 index the sell button and but button are not working
there are no buy sell buttons because this is synthetic - it is traded by robot using different entry symbols....
made a graph of synthetics.
How can the value of both it and the indicator be obtained in the robot by what queries?
so that later in the robot, for example, I will already enter from the envelope boundaries (I know this) to open and close positions by the symbols of the synthetic index.
Here is a picture like this - e.g. iCustom() type or another function can be used to get chart values (synthetic price) and indicator values - in this case the envelope from the standard MT5 delivery
trade
how do you test a custom symbol? teach....
how to get its price values into the robot on the chart of its set. And indicators on this symbol - how to get their values in the robot?
I'm smoking the topic here....
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/trading_advanced/custom_instruments\
how do you test a custom character? teach...
how to get its price values into the robot on the chart of its installed. And indicators on this symbol - how to get their values into the robot?
while I'm smoking the topic here....
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/trading_advanced/custom_instruments\
I didn't quite understand the question, but in general my logic was to build a chart of a synthetic instrument, throw the necessary indicators on its chart, and I didn't trade the synthetic itself, but only took data from it,
and I set volumes on instruments from the market review, which are included in the calculation of this synthetic.
I was throwing my idea here , it was basically a continuation of the previously voiced trading idea.
I repeat, the index itself was only indicative...
Now this topic is a little bit removed to the side, as the performance of my toolkit is worse than nowhere. I haven't started a new one yet.
I didn't quite understand the question, but in general my logic was to build a chart of a synthetic instrument, throw the necessary indicators on its chart, and I didn't trade the synthetic, but only took data from it,
and I set volumes on the instruments from the market review, which are included in the calculation of this synthetic.
I threw my idea here , it was essentially a continuation of the previously voiced trading idea.
I repeat, the index itself was only indicative...
Now this topic is a little put aside, as the performance of my toolkit is worse than nowhere. I haven't started a new one yet.
And how should I get data not from synthetic?
Instrument name + chart period.
And now: what's the difference?
And how should we take data from non-synthetic?
Instrument name + chart period.
And now: what's the difference?
And how should we take data from non-synthetic?
Instrument name + chart period.
And now: what is the difference?