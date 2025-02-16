how do I actually get the thing to algo trade

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I had it working a moment ago but then it stopped working there isnt even the buttons to stop or play the algo trade its just a fast forward button and I tried the expert advisors that are downloaded and nothing. also, why is metatrader so horribly optimized for anything? I added a picture of what the algo test looks like now.
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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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Tim G.: I had it working a moment ago but then it stopped working there isnt even the buttons to stop or play the algo trade its just a fast forward button and I tried the expert advisors that are downloaded and nothing.

It seems that it may have reached the end of the test period. Click on the "Journal" section and see if that is the case. It will report a "Shutdown".


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Tim G.: I had it working a moment ago but then it stopped working there isnt even the buttons to stop or play the algo trade its just a fast forward button and I tried the expert advisors that are downloaded and nothing.

If you want to slow it down, before closing that window, reduce the speed to the minimum ...


... and only then close the window.

That way, when you redo the test, it will start off very slow and you can pause/stop or speed it up slightly.

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Tim G.: why is metatrader so horribly optimized for anything?

What do you mean?

It is the EAs that have to be optimised, not MetaTrader.

The alternative, is that EA developers should make their EAs more adaptable and self-optimising. Unfortunately that requires advanced knowledge about trading, mathematics and good coding skills, something that only a few EA developers are able to achieve.

So, for the vast majority of EAs, manual optimisation is required, either to be carried out by the end user, or the author offers Settings (".set" files) for various trading scenarios, based on traded symbol and time-frame.

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