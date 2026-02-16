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Yes, but please use the CODE button (Alt+S) when inserting code or log output — https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/24#insert-code
And reduce it the relevant or useful information only. Don't show private information. I have edited your previous post.
It does not seem you have input the data correctly in your options (Ctrl+O) ...
Is this your own home computer or a 3rd party VPS?
It seems like a VPS ... "Windows Server 2022 Standard".
If so, they may have a firewall in place prevent certain communications or IPs, or it may even be the Windows Firewall itself.
Then you probably have network rules in place preventing the communication, either set by the service provider or set in the Windows Firewall itself.
You need to troubleshoot it yourself or with the support of your service provider.
I entered my correct login details there too. I can't connect to the community. Even when I enter MQL5.com in the browser, I can't get any further. It says Error 403. I rented a VPS server from Netcap, are there any problems?
error 403: if it is issue with Community login in Metatrader together with impossibility to see/login to mql5 website so it is (most probably) - host file issue (my post #5 on the thread).
So, I am suggesting to you the following:
--------
1) to quick read this blog post (just to check the IP of your external VPS for possible ban on the way as Zomro provider - it was explained on blog post about how to do it in very quick way), and if not (not banned) -
--------
2) check the following posts: #3 with instruction about HowTo (many users were having similar or same issue, and they found the way to fix it), or -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Authorization Failed on my MT4 when I try to log in mql5 account.
Vik A, 2023.09.13 16:22
Not sure of this will help anyone. I struggled with this issued for days and could not find a solutions. Here is what I found and did and it worked:
1. Somehow the MT4 installation from a few brokers add entries in windows Hosts file.
2. These entries cause the Mql5 website and its component getting redirected to the local computer itself.
3. You will notice that you are not able to open https://www.mql5.com website in your browser if the hosts file has been tampered with.
4. Go to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc on your computer
5. Find hosts file.
6. Open it in notepad or something
7. Look for entries which have something like MQL4 or MQL5
8. If entries are there, make a copy of the hosts file for back up.
9. Now in the original hosts file, remove all rows where you see mql4 or mql5.
10. Save the hosts file.
11. Open browser and see if the https://www.mql5.com website opens properly.
12. If it does, you have resolved the issue. Congratulations!
13. Now restart MT4 and MT5 and login to community tab
14. The issue should be resolved there too.
Hopefully this will save 100s of hours of people looking for solution to this issue.
Enjoy!
error 403: if it is issue with Community login in Metatrader together with impossibility to see/login to mql5 website so it is (most probably) - host file issue (my post #5 on the thread).
So, I am suggesting to you the following:
--------
1) to quick read this blog post (just to check the IP of your external VPS for possible ban on the way as Zomro provider - it was explained on blog post about how to do it in very quick way), and if not (not banned) -
--------
2) check the following posts: #3 with instruction about HowTo (many users were having similar or same issue, and they found the way to fix it), or -
I have the same problem with my VPS server at Netcup. There are no entries with MQL 4 or 5 in my hosts folder. Should I delete the whole folder?
This is what it looks like for me.