Authorization Failed on my MT4 when I try to log in mql5 account. - page 2
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Not sure of this will help anyone. I struggled with this issued for days and could not find a solutions. Here is what I found and did and it worked:
1. Somehow the MT4 installation from a few brokers add entries in windows Hosts file.
2. These entries cause the Mql5 website and its component getting redirected to the local computer itself.
3. You will notice that you are not able to open https://www.mql5.com website in your browser if the hosts file has been tampered with.
4. Go to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc on your computer
5. Find hosts file.
6. Open it in notepad or something
7. Look for entries which have something like MQL4 or MQL5
8. If entries are there, make a copy of the hosts file for back up.
9. Now in the original hosts file, remove all rows where you see mql4 or mql5.
10. Save the hosts file.
11. Open browser and see if the https://www.mql5.com website opens properly.
12. If it does, you have resolved the issue. Congratulations!
13. Now restart MT4 and MT5 and login to community tab
14. The issue should be resolved there too.
Hopefully this will save 100s of hours of people looking for solution to this issue.
Enjoy!
Worked for me. Thanks.
I want to kiss you man. I've been trying to figure this out for WEEKS
Not sure of this will help anyone. I struggled with this issued for days and could not find a solutions. Here is what I found and did and it worked:
1. Somehow the MT4 installation from a few brokers add entries in windows Hosts file.
2. These entries cause the Mql5 website and its component getting redirected to the local computer itself.
3. You will notice that you are not able to open https://www.mql5.com website in your browser if the hosts file has been tampered with.
4. Go to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc on your computer
5. Find hosts file.
6. Open it in notepad or something
7. Look for entries which have something like MQL4 or MQL5
8. If entries are there, make a copy of the hosts file for back up.
9. Now in the original hosts file, remove all rows where you see mql4 or mql5.
10. Save the hosts file.
11. Open browser and see if the https://www.mql5.com website opens properly.
12. If it does, you have resolved the issue. Congratulations!
13. Now restart MT4 and MT5 and login to community tab
14. The issue should be resolved there too.
Hopefully this will save 100s of hours of people looking for solution to this issue.
Enjoy!
Brilliant!
Thanks so much!
Thank you so much!!!!
This was the issue on my VPS...
Not sure of this will help anyone. I struggled with this issued for days and could not find a solutions. Here is what I found and did and it worked:
1. Somehow the MT4 installation from a few brokers add entries in windows Hosts file.
2. These entries cause the Mql5 website and its component getting redirected to the local computer itself.
3. You will notice that you are not able to open https://www.mql5.com website in your browser if the hosts file has been tampered with.
4. Go to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc on your computer
5. Find hosts file.
6. Open it in notepad or something
7. Look for entries which have something like MQL4 or MQL5
8. If entries are there, make a copy of the hosts file for back up.
9. Now in the original hosts file, remove all rows where you see mql4 or mql5.
10. Save the hosts file.
11. Open browser and see if the https://www.mql5.com website opens properly.
12. If it does, you have resolved the issue. Congratulations!
13. Now restart MT4 and MT5 and login to community tab
14. The issue should be resolved there too.
Hopefully this will save 100s of hours of people looking for solution to this issue.
Enjoy!
Where is the community tab because Im logged into my MT4 and I dont have that tab. Is this on the website only?
Not sure of this will help anyone. I struggled with this issued for days and could not find a solutions. Here is what I found and did and it worked:
1. Somehow the MT4 installation from a few brokers add entries in windows Hosts file.
2. These entries cause the Mql5 website and its component getting redirected to the local computer itself.
3. You will notice that you are not able to open https://www.mql5.com website in your browser if the hosts file has been tampered with.
4. Go to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc on your computer
5. Find hosts file.
6. Open it in notepad or something
7. Look for entries which have something like MQL4 or MQL5
8. If entries are there, make a copy of the hosts file for back up.
9. Now in the original hosts file, remove all rows where you see mql4 or mql5.
10. Save the hosts file.
11. Open browser and see if the https://www.mql5.com website opens properly.
12. If it does, you have resolved the issue. Congratulations!
13. Now restart MT4 and MT5 and login to community tab
14. The issue should be resolved there too.
Hopefully this will save 100s of hours of people looking for solution to this issue.
Enjoy!
I have the same problem with my VPS server at Netcup. There are no entries with MQL 4 or 5 in my hosts folder. Should I delete the whole folder?
I do not know (personally - I did not have this issue with host file).
It is how I found host file in my computer:
----------------
The users found this decision for this issue.
So, you can read whole the thread about it:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/452789