Install limitation for indicators - page 2
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1. Authorization as a regular user
2. Authorization by the administrator
3. Authorization via remote access (even if one of the two accounts listed above is selected)
Therefore, each of these cases requires separate product activation, even if the Windows version has not changed and there has been no hardware update.
This surely must be included into the Rules, not accidentally mentioned somewhere in the forums.
This surely must be included into the Rules, not accidentally mentioned somewhere in the forums.
There is in the rules, for example -
post:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Product activation fails
Rashid Umarov , 2021.06.03 09:42
In the Windows operating system, different system configurations are provided for different authorization methods:...
In the Rules:
..and some more.
Yes, I agree - it may be defined in more particular way ...
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... not accidentally mentioned somewhere in the forums ...
accidentally?
I made about 3,700 posts on the forum about activations, and about 280 posts about this particular case with authorized methods ... and it is not accidentally.
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There is in the rules, for example -
post:
In the Rules:
..and some more.
Yes, I agree - it may be defined in more particular way ...
--------------------------
accidentally?
I made about 3,700 posts on the forum about activations, and about 280 posts about this particular case with authorized methods ... and it is not accidentally.
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I did not see such posts before (though I have read many of posts about activation problems), because the forums are huge, and such important info should not be posted between other ordinary posts.
Also forum posts are not the Rules, of course, the Rules are provided as the links at the bottom of every page.
User login/account is NOT a configuration of PC, IMHO. At least, they should clarify what is included into the term "OS configuration", if they have their own opinion.
At least, they should clarify what is included into the term "OS configuration", if they have their own opinion.
Yes, 3700 posts (I made a search to count), and there were/are the threads (not my threads) about activations incl the proposals to MQ.
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I agree that the Rules should be more detailed with some more particularities explained ... but at least - we have what we have ...
Updated rules will not really help ... because many users will not read it anyway, and because some people prefer for someone else to be responsible for the risk.
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The sellers should help the buyers as well ...
I am posting is all the time on the forum during the many years (it is about Market products but it is same for the Signals and for Freelance as well):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.14 09:18
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I am posting this suggestion all the time on the forum. It is related to the Signals, the Market, and to the Freelance as well -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.16 06:35
There is one rule which some people follow:Just my optinion.
subscribe to the signal or create an order in Freelance or purchase the product from the user/seller/coder/provider you know in person or you know by activity on the forum.
Because if you purchased something so I may ask:
"Do you know the seller in person, or you are familiar with him on this forum?"
If you say: "Not" so it will be very strange case for me ...
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There are a lot of professional and honest users/coders on the forum, and some of them are very active on this forum helping to the other people and replying on the forum posts/requests.
Always choose the person you know in this forum (who is very active here), and you will have less problems with anything.
Just my opinion sorry.
After (and because of) all these clarifications I have a question though: at which moment exactly does the additional activation counted for a product? There can be a lot of situations, to name a few:
Honestly, I think that implicit (unconfirmed by the user) activation of a product is not a fair approach. After all, the user explicitly downloads the product for the 1-st activation on each PC. Why isn't [s]he asked to hit some button for next activations?!
After (and because of) all these clarifications I have a question though: at which moment exactly does the additional activation counted for a product? There can be a lot of situations, to name a few:
Honestly, I think that implicit (unconfirmed by the user) activation of a product is not a fair approach. After all, the user explicitly downloads the product for the 1-st activation on each PC. Why isn't [s]he asked to hit some button for next activations?!
It was not counted ... the activation may be lost ... and the user should install the product once again with additional activation used. So, additional activation is counted on the moment when the user install the product (in this case: activate the product = install it in Metatrader). And the number of activations are written in user' profile. One activation oper computer (irrespective off - how many MT5 or MT4 instances are installed: one activation for all MT5 instances within one same computer for example).
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If the activation was lost so the user can not attach purchased indicator to the chart, and it is the sign that this activation was lost (and it is written in Metatrader journal), and it is necessary to delete this purchase from Metatrader and install it once again (from same Metatrader) with additional activation to be used.
Reply from admin:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EA suddenly broken
Rashid Umarov, 2019.05.27 19:08
Hello,
Each product has at least 5 activations that can be used in case of hardware failure, re-installation of OS, installation on a wrong PC. That is enough for a normal personal use.
In case there is a huge Windows update coming, we add an additional activation for all purchased products beforehand. We don't add activations personally - they are not provided, and it is not possible physically.
Example: Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809) causes saved MetaTrader passwords to become invalid
It is what I know.
Yes, it was some critic/criticism about this activation method (there are some threads on the forum about it - with some proposal to improve for example).
I am not a big specialist about activations ... I am just collecting the information from the forum - you can read this summary post (#5) where I collected some official replies from admins about it (as the replies to some criticism for example).
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My example: I have 12 products, and two of them do not have activations anymore (it is from my forum profile):
And for now - I do not buy the products with 5 activations only (because I need more than 5 just for sure).