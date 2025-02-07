Error on Renko Backtest
Hi,
Hope all is well!
I am trying to test a strategy on Renkobars in MT4. The tester and everything wokrs fine, however the entries on certain trades are wrong. For example, when we get a bearish candle which trigger a sell order, followed by a bullish candle, the tester places the sell order above the actual entry. Please see picture for reference.
The sell order shoulc have been at the level of the bottom of the sell order, not at the level of the lower body of the following buy order.
Does anyone know how/what I can use to get the correct entry?
Looking forward to hearing from you!
Best Regards,
Marius Slinning
- A bug in the OrderSend() function ?
- Buy stops and sell stops not opening trades in tester
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!)
Marius Halset Slinning: Does anyone know how/what I can use to get the correct entry?
It is almost always your code. Fix your broken code.
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked, so we can't see your machine.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
How to report technical issues? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2023)
We can't see your broken code.
Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register