Failure to login on MT4 with my MQL5 community account

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Dear Support,


I recently registered for a MQL5 community account using the "Login with Google option" , I can login properly on the website mql5.com however I can't login on the MT4 desktop App.

when ever I try to login with my email credentials it shows wrong credentials.

Yesterday I bought an Expert adviser and it couldn't download on the MT4 desk app because I can't login with Google credentials.


please assist.




Thanks  

 

You can change the password -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49

If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
 
ibrahim Serwanga:

Dear Support,

I recently registered for a MQL5 community account using the "Login with Google option" , I can login properly on the website mql5.com however I can't login on the MT4 desktop App.

when ever I try to login with my email credentials it shows wrong credentials.

Yesterday I bought an Expert adviser and it couldn't download on the MT4 desk app because I can't login with Google credentials.

please assist.

Thanks  

Login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your ibra.projects login and NOT your email.

 

After changing the password so you can fill Community tab in Metatrader.

Your login is ibra.projects because your link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ibra.projects
(and do not use your email for login).

But you should fill COmmunity tab of Metatrader, because you are trying to login to wrong place:

 
can i  get the file i paid for and i load it in data folder       to save time
 
ibrahim Serwanga #:
can i  get the file i paid for and i load it in data folder       to save time

Not sorry - the Market does not work without Community login.

You can change your password (in case it is google related password), and fill Community tab -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Failure to login on MT4 with my MQL5 community account

Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.02.04 07:42

Login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your ibra.projects login and NOT your email.


--------------------

About EA which you bought - read the instruction about how to install it -

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor - How to buy and install a Metatrader 4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor - How to buy and install a Metatrader 4 Expert Advisor
  • 2021.03.30
  • Eleni Anna Branou
  • www.mql5.com
Here is a step by step guide for buying, installing, testing and using a metatrader 4 expert advisor 1. On the left side of the market tab, click the purchased option and then click the blue install button on the right side, of the product you t see your purchase when you click the purchased option, check the below mentioned issues that you have internet explorer or microsoft edge latest version installed on your computer or vps that you are using the latest build of metatrader 4 that you are logged into your mql5 account in mt4 community tab, using your login - not your email that your mql5 account password is less than 10 characters if your password is 10 or more characters - change mql5 account password t see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following your metatrader terminals go to c community delete all files starting from mql4
[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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