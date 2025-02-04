Failure to login on MT4 with my MQL5 community account
You can change the password -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
Dear Support,
I recently registered for a MQL5 community account using the "Login with Google option" , I can login properly on the website mql5.com however I can't login on the MT4 desktop App.
when ever I try to login with my email credentials it shows wrong credentials.
Yesterday I bought an Expert adviser and it couldn't download on the MT4 desk app because I can't login with Google credentials.
please assist.
Thanks
Login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your ibra.projects login and NOT your email.
After changing the password so you can fill Community tab in Metatrader.
Your login is ibra.projects because your link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ibra.projects
(and do not use your email for login).
But you should fill COmmunity tab of Metatrader, because you are trying to login to wrong place:
can i get the file i paid for and i load it in data folder to save time
Not sorry - the Market does not work without Community login.
You can change your password (in case it is google related password), and fill Community tab -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Failure to login on MT4 with my MQL5 community account
Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.02.04 07:42
Login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your ibra.projects login and NOT your email.
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About EA which you bought - read the instruction about how to install it -
- 2021.03.30
- Eleni Anna Branou
- www.mql5.com
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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Dear Support,
I recently registered for a MQL5 community account using the "Login with Google option" , I can login properly on the website mql5.com however I can't login on the MT4 desktop App.
when ever I try to login with my email credentials it shows wrong credentials.
Yesterday I bought an Expert adviser and it couldn't download on the MT4 desk app because I can't login with Google credentials.
please assist.
Thanks