Incorrectly displayed indicator
Try resetting the platform settings:
- File menu->Open Data Folder
- Double click on "Config" to open the folder
- Close the MT5 terminal
- Delete the file Terminal.ini (or rename it)
- Restart MT5
It depends on where exactly you dropped the indicator. Remove the indicator from the chart and drop it on the center of the chart
Every time I open a new chart (even the first one, if no other chart is open before), the indicator is displayed incorrectly. If I subsequently close the platform and reopen, I already have three windows in the platform (two price charts and one indicator chart):
However, if I first remove the indicator from the chart, then close the platform and reopen it, everything is fine after adding the indicator:
Basically what this means for me is that if I want to add a chart, I have to add the chart first, then close the platform, then reopen it and only then can I add the indicator. That doesn't seem like stable platform behavior to me.
Every time I open a new chart (even the first one, if no other chart is open before), the indicator is displayed incorrectly. If I subsequently close the platform and reopen, I already have three windows in the platform (two price charts and one indicator chart):
However, if I first remove the indicator from the chart, then close the platform and reopen it, everything is fine after adding the indicator:
Basically what this means for me is that if I want to add a chart, I have to add the chart first, then close the platform, then reopen it and only then can I add the indicator. That doesn't seem like stable platform behavior to me.
Try closing MT5, right clicking on its desktop icon, run as administrator, yes, and a hanging update might finally complete. I've done this several times.
It depends on where exactly you dropped the indicator. Remove the indicator from the chart and drop it on the center of the chartI add the indicator using double click. This should be identical to dragging and dropping the indicator into the chart. But it is not! If I dropped the indicator into the chart, it appears in the chart, but cannot be subsequently deleted:
I usually add the indicator by using double click. This should be identical to dragging and dropping the indicator into the chart. But it is not! If I dropped the indicator into the chart, it appears in the chart correctly, but cannot be subsequently deleted.
I usually add the indicator by using double click. This should be identical to dragging and dropping the indicator into the chart. But it is not! If I dropped the indicator into the chart, it appears in the chart correctly, but cannot be subsequently deleted.
Could you record a video of you reproducing the problem, starting with a blank chart with no indicators. In the video, use the market watch window to open 2 new chart windows (don't use templates), then attach indicators to them so that the problem you described is reproduced.Make sure that the video does not contain any personal information that you would not want to make publicly available.
I uninstalled and reinstalled the platform and uploaded my old template (default.tpl). The behavior was again incorrect. So I removed the template and the problem seems to be solved. There were no objects or indicators in the template (basically just the chart color settings). Interestingly, I have used this template normally for years and everything worked fine. The last time I changed it was a few years ago and now it suddenly didn't work.
Thank you all for your efforts to help.
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If I have only one chart open in the terminal (build 4755) and add any indicator to the chart that should be displayed in the terminal window, it will be displayed correctly:
If I open another chart and try to add an indicator, the indicator will open in a separate window above the price chart:
In the examples I used the standard Moving Average indicator, but other indicators are displayed anyway.
Does anyone have experience with this and an idea how to eliminate this behavior?