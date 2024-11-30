RSI with MA on MT5 - page 2
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and what is that then?
You tell me. Where to find this indicator?
You can place the normal internal MA indicator on top of the RSI indicator window, and select the "Previous Indicator's Data" as the applied price option.
Similarly it can be done in code as well, passing the iRSI handle to the iMA function (see next post).
EDIT: The indicator shown in post #9 is the user's own custom indicator for which he has not shared the code in the forum (contrary to forum rules).
Have a look at the following in the CodeBase ...
⚠️ Please remember that discussions about custom implementations needs to be accompanied with said code. You have been informed about this before.
You can place the normal internal MA indicator on top of the RSI indicator window, and select the "Previous Indicator's Data" as the applied price option
I know, but they never cross actually:
Visual effect of crossing depends on the chart scale:
No, you did not apply it correctly. I repeat, you need to select the "Previous Indicator's Data" as the applied price option. In your example, you did not do that.
I just wanted to show that the so-called impossible to add an MA to an RSI was possible because the person did not want to believe it and said that I was taking fake screenshots to argue.
Oh, I see, thank you. But it's not just MA, but MA on RSI. Something like this then:
If you do not wish to show your code in public, then please refrain from using your private implementations as visual reference examples in order to discuss issues.
Either refer to existing public implementations as I have done in my post #13, or discuss the issue in theoretical terms only. This has also been explained to you before.