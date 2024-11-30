RSI with MA on MT5 - page 2

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Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #:
and what is that then?

You tell me. Where to find this indicator?

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@Ivan Titov #:You tell me. Where to find this indicator?

You can place the normal internal MA indicator on top of the RSI indicator window, and select the "Previous Indicator's Data" as the applied price option.

Similarly it can be done in code as well, passing the iRSI handle to the iMA function (see next post).

EDIT: The indicator shown in post #9 is the user's own custom indicator for which he has not shared the code in the forum (contrary to forum rules).

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Benmuratturan : Hello, I need the MT5 source code of RSI with a moving average in order to add it as a custom indicator on mt5. Can you help?

Have a look at the following in the CodeBase ...

Code Base

RSIOnMAOnRSI

Vladimir Karputov , 2020.04.21 19:15

The indicator displays three lines: RSI, RSI calculated on Moving Average and Moving Average calculated on RSI 
//--- create handle of the indicator iRSI
   handle_iRSI=iRSI(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_RSI_ma_period,Inp_MA_applied_price);

//--- create handle of the indicator iMA
   handle_iMAOnRSI=iMA(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_MA_ma_period,Inp_MA_ma_shift,
                       Inp_MA_ma_method,handle_iRSI);
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Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #: and what is that then? Here you see an animated capture which demonstrates that we can add a moving average, here an SMA, but as shown it could be an EMA or something else.

⚠️ Please remember that discussions about custom implementations needs to be accompanied with said code. You have been informed about this before.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
You can place the normal internal MA indicator on top of the RSI indicator window, and select the "Previous Indicator's Data" as the applied price option

I know, but they never cross actually:

Visual effect of crossing depends on the chart scale:

Depends on the chart scale

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@Ivan Titov #:I know, but they never cross actually:

No, you did not apply it correctly. I repeat, you need to select the "Previous Indicator's Data" as the applied price option. In your example, you did not do that.

 

 
Fernando Carreiro # :⚠️ Please remember that discussions about custom implementations needs to be accompanied with said code. You have been informed about this before.

I just wanted to show that the so-called impossible to add an MA to an RSI was possible because the person did not want to believe it and said that I was taking fake screenshots to argue.

 
Fernando Carreiro #: need to select the "Previous Indicator's Data" as the applied price option

Oh, I see, thank you. But it's not just MA, but MA on RSI. Something like this then:


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@Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #: I just wanted to show that the so-called impossible to add an MA to an RSI was possible because the person did not want to believe it and said that I was taking fake screenshots to argue.

If you do not wish to show your code in public, then please refrain from using your private implementations as visual reference examples in order to discuss issues.

Either refer to existing public implementations as I have done in my post #13, or discuss the issue in theoretical terms only. This has also been explained to you before.

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@Ivan Titov #:Oh, I see, thank you. Something like this then:
Yes, that seems correct now. To implement it in code, have a look at post #13.
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