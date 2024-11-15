I couldn't copy trade BTCUSD. On The Journal view "Signal - symbol BTCUSD not found"
If your broker does not have BTCUSD symbol at all in anyway, or it is related to the mapping:
Some information about mapping with details:
- ("no symbol found"; forex symbols) - mapping https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
- full explanation (thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
- explanation in details (incl lot size): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/447444
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Copying signal with different broker
Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.21 07:01
Read this part of FAQ -
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
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Also, make sure that your broker allows this symbol to trade for traders with Forex margin calculation in specification, more in details:
- post #7
- full explanation (thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
- explanation in details (incl lot size): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/447444
- 2021.04.19
- Camilo Andres Acevedo Corzo
- www.mql5.com
did you check if it is in your marketwatch? you may need to add it there, to be processed elsewhere...
you should also look for the use of addiional letters, which at times are used by brokers to identify specific account types....for instance XAUUSDz, is used in my broker to indicate gold traded in one of their specific accounts.
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