I couldn't copy trade BTCUSD. On The Journal view "Signal - symbol BTCUSD not found"

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Help me!


 

If your broker does not have BTCUSD symbol at all in anyway, or it is related to the mapping:

Some information about mapping with details:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Copying signal with different broker

Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.21 07:01

Read this part of FAQ -

The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?

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Also, make sure that your broker allows this symbol to trade for traders with Forex margin calculation in specification, more in details:

mapping

Signal problem: position skipped as no symbol found - My suscribers are getting this error: "position XXXX skipped as no symbol found" in all symnbols
Signal problem: position skipped as no symbol found - My suscribers are getting this error: "position XXXX skipped as no symbol found" in all symnbols
  • 2021.04.19
  • Camilo Andres Acevedo Corzo
  • www.mql5.com
My suscribers are getting this error: "position xxxx skipped as no symbol found" it happens in all symnbols. ------------------ the provider has trading symbol called gold, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called xauusd. Are trades on gold copied to xauusd in that case
 

did you check if it is in your marketwatch? you may need to add it there, to be processed elsewhere...


you should also look for the use of addiional letters, which at times are used by brokers to identify specific account types....for instance XAUUSDz, is used in my broker to indicate gold traded in one of their specific accounts.

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