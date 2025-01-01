SingularValueDecompositionQR

Singular Value Decomposition, QR algorithm. Considered a classical SVD algorithm (LAPACK function GESVD).

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQR(

ENUM_SVD_Z jobu,

ENUM_SVD_Z jobv,

vector& S,

matrix& U,

matrix& VT

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQR(

ENUM_SVD_Z jobu,

ENUM_SVD_Z jobv,

vectorf& S,

matrixf& U,

matrixf& VT

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQR(

ENUM_SVD_Z jobu,

ENUM_SVD_Z jobv,

vector S,

matrixc U,

matrixc VT

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionQR(

ENUM_SVD_Z jobu,

ENUM_SVD_Z jobv,

vectorf& singular_values,

matrixcf& u,

matrixcf& vt

);

Parameters

jobu

[in] ENUM_SVD_Z enumeration value defining how the left singular vectors should be computed.

jobv

[in] ENUM_SVD_Z enumeration value defining how the right singular vectors should be computed.

S

[out] Vector of singular values.

U

[out] Matrix of left singular vectors.

VT

[out] Matrix of right singular vectors.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Computation depends on the value of the jobu and jobv parameters.

When set to SVDZ_N, the left (jobu) and right (jobv) vectors are not computed. Singular values are always computed.

When set to SVDZ_A, the full matrices of vectors U (jobu) or VT (jobv) are computed.

With the value SVDZ_S, truncated matrices of vectors U (jobu) or VT (jobv) are computed.

ENUM_SVD_Z

An enumeration defining the way to compute left and right singular vectors.

ID Description SVDZ_N Columns U or rows VT are not computed SVDZ_A All M columns of U or all N columns of VT are returned in arrays U and VT SVDZ_S The first min(M,N) columns of U or the first min(M,N) columns of VT are returned in arrays U and VT

See also

SingularValueDecompositionDC, SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot