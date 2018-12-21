BackTest symbol change automatically to the previous one

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I think that it is another bug: After run a backtest, if you only thange the symbol and play again, the backtest symbol changes automatically to previous value.


How to replicate:

- Open any EA on metaeditor

- Click on backtest on history data

- Stop the backtest execution before the test finish.

- Go to strategy tester settings and change only the symbol (without changing the field focus)

- Go to metaeditor and click on backtest on history data again.

- The symbol will change to previous symbol before the test start.

 
Rafael Caetano Pinto:

I think that it is another bug: After run a backtest, if you only thange the symbol and play again, the backtest symbol changes automatically to previous value.


How to replicate:

- Open any EA on metaeditor

- Click on backtest on history data

- Stop the backtest execution before the test finish.

- Go to strategy tester settings and change only the symbol (without changing the field focus)

- Go to metaeditor and click on backtest on history data again.

- The symbol will change to previous symbol before the test start.

Which is perfectly normal.

"Debugging on historical data" always use the settings from Tools->Options->Debug tab.

 

But my debug tab is disabled:



If it is normal why it works if you do the follow steps?

- Open any EA on metaeditor

- Click on backtest on history data

- Stop the backtest execution before the test finish.

- Go to strategy tester settings and change only the symbol

- Click on any other field (to select it), ex: deposit. (the symbol field cannot be selected)

- Go to metaeditor and click on backtest on history data again.

- The symbol will change to previous symbol before the test start.

 
Rafael Caetano Pinto:

But my debug tab is disabled:



If it is normal why it works if you do the follow steps?

- Open any EA on metaeditor

- Click on backtest on history data

- Stop the backtest execution before the test finish.

- Go to strategy tester settings and change only the symbol

- Click on any other field (to select it), ex: deposit. (the symbol field cannot be selected)

- Go to metaeditor and click on backtest on history data again.

- The symbol will change to previous symbol before the test start.

Please read the documentation.

If no symbol and chart period for debugging/profiling are specified on this tab, the first symbol of the Market Watch window on H1 timeframe is used by default.

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