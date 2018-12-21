BackTest symbol change automatically to the previous one
I think that it is another bug: After run a backtest, if you only thange the symbol and play again, the backtest symbol changes automatically to previous value.
How to replicate:
- Open any EA on metaeditor
- Click on backtest on history data
- Stop the backtest execution before the test finish.
- Go to strategy tester settings and change only the symbol (without changing the field focus)
- Go to metaeditor and click on backtest on history data again.
- The symbol will change to previous symbol before the test start.
Which is perfectly normal.
"Debugging on historical data" always use the settings from Tools->Options->Debug tab.
But my debug tab is disabled:
If it is normal why it works if you do the follow steps?
- Open any EA on metaeditor
- Click on backtest on history data
- Stop the backtest execution before the test finish.
- Go to strategy tester settings and change only the symbol
- Click on any other field (to select it), ex: deposit. (the symbol field cannot be selected)
- Go to metaeditor and click on backtest on history data again.
- The symbol will change to previous symbol before the test start.
But my debug tab is disabled:
If it is normal why it works if you do the follow steps?
- Open any EA on metaeditor
- Click on backtest on history data
- Stop the backtest execution before the test finish.
- Go to strategy tester settings and change only the symbol
- Click on any other field (to select it), ex: deposit. (the symbol field cannot be selected)
- Go to metaeditor and click on backtest on history data again.
- The symbol will change to previous symbol before the test start.
Please read the documentation.
If no symbol and chart period for debugging/profiling are specified on this tab, the first symbol of the Market Watch window on H1 timeframe is used by default.
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I think that it is another bug: After run a backtest, if you only thange the symbol and play again, the backtest symbol changes automatically to previous value.
How to replicate:
- Open any EA on metaeditor
- Click on backtest on history data
- Stop the backtest execution before the test finish.
- Go to strategy tester settings and change only the symbol (without changing the field focus)
- Go to metaeditor and click on backtest on history data again.
- The symbol will change to previous symbol before the test start.