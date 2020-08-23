Problem installing MT4 Platform...
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Hi All,
I am facing issue while installing MT4 platform. The downloading is not going forward from 0%. Something is blocking the download. I only have Windows Firewall and did never faced such issues before. I am using an Antivirus software, which I don't think will interfere with the downloading of platform. I have tried to download MT4 from multiple brokers and facing the same issue. Can anyone advise me?? Please find the screenshot below:
Any help would be appreciated !!!!!
Hi people, need to ask a question, so I found a relative thread, in order not opening a new one.
The question is, can I somehow run bts, on another disk? The main C:/ windows has little space and tests write/delete/rewrite hurts really bad my SSD drive.
Thanks in advance!
Hi people, need to ask a question, so I found a relative thread, in order not opening a new one.
The question is, can I somehow run bts, on another disk? The main C:/ windows has little space and tests write/delete/rewrite hurts really bad my SSD drive.
Thanks in advance!
- Portable Mode - MT4
- Portable Mode - MT5
- Portable Mode - MT4
- Portable Mode - MT5
Thank you much! So basically if I deactivate UAC, will it work in a new internal drive installation? And will TDS2 find it?
Thank you much! So basically if I deactivate UAC, will it work in a new internal drive installation? And will TDS2 find it?
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Hi All,
I am facing issue while installing MT4 platform. The downloading is not going forward from 0%. Something is blocking the download. I only have Windows Firewall and did never faced such issues before. I am using an Antivirus software, which I don't think will interfere with the downloading of platform. I have tried to download MT4 from multiple brokers and facing the same issue. Can anyone advise me?? Please find the screenshot below:
Any help would be appreciated !!!!!