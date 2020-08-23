Problem installing MT4 Platform...

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Hi All,

 I am facing issue while installing MT4 platform. The downloading is not going forward from 0%. Something is blocking the download. I only have Windows Firewall and did never faced such issues before. I am using an Antivirus software, which I don't think will interfere with the downloading of platform. I have tried to download MT4 from multiple brokers and facing the same issue. Can anyone advise me??  Please find the screenshot below:

  

Any help would be appreciated !!!!!

 

download install file again

 
uninstall all MT4 terminal on your pc. Clean the cache and run the installer again.
 
May be blocked by antivirus or blocked by your internet provide.
 
austinebenny:

Hi All,

 I am facing issue while installing MT4 platform. The downloading is not going forward from 0%. Something is blocking the download. I only have Windows Firewall and did never faced such issues before. I am using an Antivirus software, which I don't think will interfere with the downloading of platform. I have tried to download MT4 from multiple brokers and facing the same issue. Can anyone advise me??  Please find the screenshot below:

  

Any help would be appreciated !!!!!

Ask support to your broker.
 

Hi people, need to ask a question, so I found a relative thread, in order not opening a new one.

The question is, can I somehow run bts, on another disk? The main C:/ windows has little space and tests write/delete/rewrite hurts really bad my SSD drive.

Thanks in advance!

 
Georgios B.:

Hi people, need to ask a question, so I found a relative thread, in order not opening a new one.

The question is, can I somehow run bts, on another disk? The main C:/ windows has little space and tests write/delete/rewrite hurts really bad my SSD drive.

Thanks in advance!

 
Sergey Golubev:

Thank you much! So basically if I deactivate UAC, will it work in a new internal drive installation? And will TDS2 find it?

 
Georgios B.:

Thank you much! So basically if I deactivate UAC, will it work in a new internal drive installation? And will TDS2 find it?

I do not know ...you can try ...
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