the problem to Rent a virtual hosting

Dear sir and madam, 

it is no item of "Register a Virtual Server" to provided in MT5,how can i solve the problem?

But when I use MT4,This item can be shown and chosen.


 
Login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.



 
Thanks you Eleni Anna Branou,But after I logined my MQL5.Community account,the item "Register a Virtual Server" still has not been shown.
 
Tony Ho:
Thanks you Eleni Anna Branou,But after I logined my MQL5.Community account,the item "Register a Virtual Server" still has not been shown.

You are probably logged into your broker/trading account with the investor password and not the master password.

Login with your master password and try again.

If you've forgotten the master password, go to the members area of your broker and reset it.

