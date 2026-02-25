What to feed to the input of the neural network? Your ideas... - page 43
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I apologise for the off-topic.
I came across a saying:
If you get shit on, it means you made someone shit on you.
I'm talking to those who shit themselves. Get out of here, you stink of shit.
Denial, bargaining , anger, depression, acceptance.
The most interesting phase is coming up
"What do I feed into the neural network?"
Whatever is fed in, it's all past the money.) And, actually, the sequence of quotes, without the nonsense.
Discrete AO.)) There is no such notion, all AOs are discrete, discreteness is defined by the step of optimised parameters.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Discrete_optimization
All AOs are divided into discrete optimisation and continuous optimisation, this is the very first branch in AO subspecies, that is the most elementary ....
It's like writing articles about MO but not knowing that it is divided into classification, regression and clustering, etc...
You are not just an ignoramus, you are the king of ignoramuses, you don't know anything about optimisation at all.
And on the second claim it is just a face palm....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Discrete_optimization
All AOs are divided into discrete optimisation and continuous optimisation, this is the very first branching in AO subspecies, i.e. the most elementary ...
It is like writing articles about MO but not knowing that it is divided into classification, regression and clustering, etc....
You are not just a profane, you are the king of profanes, you don't know anything about AO at all.
You can bitch as much as you want from impotent anger, it is not clear on whom and for what, you will be taught by wiki and you will remain what you are, a militant ignorance. Ask your friend about how to write a wiki, he will tell you. And think with your head. There are no continuous AOs, it's not a wave process, they are all discrete with a finite step size.
Prompt:
What are the sections of optimisation
Response:
## Sections of Optimisation
"What to feed the input to the neural network?"
Whatever is fed in, it's all past the money.) And, actually, the sequence of quotes, without the nonsense.
How many years, how many winters! A warm welcome!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Discrete_optimization
All AOs are divided into discrete optimisation and continuous optimisation, this is the very first branching in AO subspecies, i.e. the most elementary ...
It is like writing articles about MO but not knowing that it is divided into classification, regression and clustering, etc....
You are not just an ignoramus, you are the king of ignoramuses, you know nothing about optimisation at all.
And the second claim is just a face palm....
Even before I saw it on the forum, I had time to write that so-and-so is completely cuckoo. I say oh, come on, with whom it does not happen.
...
Even before I saw it on the forum, I had time to write that so-and-so is completely cuckoo. I said, "Oh, come on, it doesn't happen to anyone.
...
You're being humourous, but you're being humourous.
It's factual.