Auto optimizations bat file problem, terminal Shutdown
I can only give a link to a working alternative.
Validate.ex5 seems to work good, thanks! He’s optimizing multiple .ini files in a row.
But after that, I don’t want it to start Live, should I set the OutSampleDays input to 0?
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Hi,
I am trying to automate the execution of multiple optimizations through the tips found in this video https://youtu.be/aUiLM3cang8?si=fwi1TgKOBkW1gcv3
I created a .bat file that opens the platform with files. ini where I have the settings for my optimization, the problem is that it closes the platform before it can start.
The files .ini are correct because if I manually load them, the optimization starts correctly. Setting the ShutdownTerminal parameter to 0 inside the .ini file, I can see that the optimization stops because it doesn’t have the data, error: "no history data from 2020.06.01 00:00 to 2024.06.26 00:00"
It would be ideal to open the MT5, wait a couple of seconds for the platform to be connected to the server, and only after that start the optimization. Doing everything in a few moments in my opinion causes the issue.
Does anyone know how to help me?