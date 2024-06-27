Auto optimizations bat file problem, terminal Shutdown

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Hi,

I am trying to automate the execution of multiple optimizations through the tips found in this video https://youtu.be/aUiLM3cang8?si=fwi1TgKOBkW1gcv3

I created a .bat file that opens the platform with files. ini where I have the settings for my optimization, the problem is that it closes the platform before it can start.

The files .ini are correct because if I manually load them, the optimization starts correctly. Setting the ShutdownTerminal parameter to 0 inside the .ini file, I can see that the optimization stops because it doesn’t have the data, error: "no history data from 2020.06.01 00:00 to 2024.06.26 00:00"


It would be ideal to open the MT5, wait a couple of seconds for the platform to be connected to the server, and only after that start the optimization. Doing everything in a few moments in my opinion causes the issue.





Does anyone know how to help me? 

How to automate optimizations in MT5 strategy tester
How to automate optimizations in MT5 strategy tester
  • 2023.02.23
  • www.youtube.com
A step by step guide for automatically executing different optimizations in the MT5 strategy tester.1. Creating .ini filesReport=opti-eurjpyReplaceReport=1Sh...
 
I can only give a link to a working alternative.
 
fxsaber #:
I can only give a link to a working alternative.

All right, I’d be happy to try :)

 
Luca De Andrea #:

All right, I’d be happy to try :)

Translate this post.

 
fxsaber #:

Translate this post.

Validate.ex5 seems to work good, thanks! He’s optimizing multiple .ini files in a row.

But after that, I don’t want it to start Live, should I set the OutSampleDays input to 0? 



 
Luca De Andrea #:

But after that, I don’t want it to start Live, should I set the OutSampleDays input to 0? 

I didn't understand.

 
fxsaber #:

I didn't understand.

Sorry, maybe I didn’t make myself clear.

I don’t understand what EA Validate.ex5 input fields InSampleDays and OutSampleDays are used for

 
Luca De Andrea #:

I don’t understand what EA Validate.ex5 input fields InSampleDays and OutSampleDays are used for

Here's the description. These options are not needed for your original task of running ini files.

Validate
Validate
  • www.mql5.com
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fxsaber #:

Here's the description. These options are not needed for your original task of running ini files.

Ok thanks, I really appreciated your help! Great solution 

 
fxsaber #:

Here's the description. These options are not needed for your original task of running ini files.

Sorry, do you have any idea why if the screen is locked, the next optimization doesn't start automatically? As soon as I unlock the screen, it starts automatically

I'm using Windows 11

 
Luca De Andrea #:

Sorry, do you have any idea why if the screen is locked, the next optimization doesn't start automatically? As soon as I unlock the screen, it starts automatically

What is this?

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