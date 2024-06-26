Navigate Terminal with keyboard

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Hello, maybe someone can help me on this.

I would like to modify a position, using keyboard only.

I am not able to put the focus on the Toolbox, using only keyboard inputs.

Has anyone an idea how I can use the Terminal only by keyboard inputs?

Changing over to the mouse for navigating the Terminal, when mostly everything else can be done by keyboard is really stressful, especially when my arms are sticking to the table, due to summer...
 

Did you check the hotkeys ?

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/hotkeys

Hot Keys - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Keyboard shortcuts (also referred to as hotkeys) are keys and their combinations that allow to execute various commands fast and without using...
 
Alain Verleyen #:

Did you check the hotkeys ?

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/hotkeys

Yes, I did. All tested, none do what I need...


 

OnChartEvent can also be invoked in EAs. Perhaps you could make an EA which modifies positions using the keys of your choice

use this to find the KEYDOWN ascii codes  https://www.w3.org/2002/09/tests/keys.html

but you will likely have to go about making a custom dialog window and it might be too much work overall

 
Conor Mcnamara #:

OnChartEvent can also be invoked in EAs. Perhaps you could make an EA which modifies positions using the keys of your choice

use this to find the KEYDOWN ascii codes  https://www.w3.org/2002/09/tests/keys.html

but you will likely have to go about making a custom dialog window and it might be too much work overall

Yes, that's the point.

I do like navigating my PC via keyboard, and that's what I would like to do with the terminal as well.

I am much faster using the keyboard than using the mouse.

So my approach is to figure a way to switch to the Toolbox window from a chart window. But no matter what I try, I have not been able to do it.

But maybe actually using some program/EA/service that would receive a "tab" key and change the focus to the Toolbox window is maybe a way to go.

Anyone have knowledge about how to do that? I guess, I need the handle of the Toolbox window, and activate it via WinAPI?

 
As Conor said, you can use OnChartEvent and handle the CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN whenever a chosen key is pressed. You should have a way (like a trading panel or a switch key) to select which position you would like to modify with a key press.
 
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho #:
As Conor said, you can use OnChartEvent and handle the CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN whenever a chosen key is pressed. You should have a way (like a trading panel or a switch key) to select which position you would like to modify with a key press.
Well, the terminal has that list, and I can navigate it using the keyboard, only, to do so, I must use the mouse to switch from chart to toolbox. Because I cannot move the cursor/focus via keyboard to the toolbox...
 
Dominik Egert #:
Well, the terminal has that list, and I can navigate it using the keyboard, only, to do so, I must use the mouse to switch from chart to toolbox. Because I cannot move the cursor/focus via keyboard to the toolbox...

CTRL+T (2 times if already open) will set to focus to the Toolbox window.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

CTRL+T (2 times if already open) will set to focus to the Toolbox window.

OK, so it's a WINE thing, why it is not working. I have to verify my other "bug" report about F4, I guess....

Damn.

EDIT:
Thank you.
 
Alain Verleyen #:

Did you check the hotkeys ?

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/hotkeys

Actually CTRL+F9 should be the good one.

But it doesn't work as expected. It works only if the Toolbox selected tab is not already "Trade".

So it's an MT5 bug. I can report it if you like ?

 
Dominik Egert #:
OK, so it's a WINE thing, why it is not working. I have to verify my other "bug" report about F4, I guess....

Damn.

EDIT:
Thank you.

EDIT:

Ctrl+T will bring up the toolbox, and there is a way to move to tabs as Alain pointed out. But as far as modifying a position goes, you will definitely need a custom dialog. It could be a product you could build and sell if you think others would like more hotkey capabilities.

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