Multi timeframe indicators, what do you think? - page 7

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D .

I would like to bring up an important detail about the icustom() on MTF indicators.

Let's take an example with a moving average.

Encapsulation can't solve everything, even if your indicator handles everything, like the mean values and its orientation color

Let's say that the average displays the values of the M30 and displays it in M5.

We should obtain a "dish" of 6 bars (6 * 5 = 30), as shown in this image.


In your icustom code there is a very good chance that you are asking for just one bar, as is very often done for all bars after initialization 

   int i_Diff = rates_total - prev_calculated + 1 ;
   if ( CopyBuffer ( g_PtMA, 0 , - g_MAShift, i_Diff, g_BufferMA) < 0 ) {
     PrintFormat ( "%s: Error %n in data recovery" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ());


Count will be equal to 1

 int    CopyBuffer ( 

   int        indicator_handle,     // handle de l'indicateur 
   int        buffer_num,           // numéro du buffer de l'indicateur 
   int        start_pos,             // position de départ 
   int        count,                 // quantité à copier 
   double     buffer[]               // tableau de destination pour la copie 

   );

and it's wrong.

Look in the tester what you are going to get.


Non-compliant multi-timeframe moving average

We don't have a "dish" because the "dish" is made up in our case of 6 bars and copybuffer will only retrieve one.
In fact what the graph shows is the last value of the M30 average.

To get the correct representation, you have to go and find the 6 bars with the copybuffer, i.e.

Multi timeframe moving average

The entire 6-bar "dish" is then updated as it goes along.

 
smaller time frame for smal movement. bigger time frame for bigger movement. that simple. lets not make thing complicated.
 
Abdul Barrud Darovi # :
lets not make thing complicated.

This is not a desire to complicate things.

Personally, I don't do high frequency trading.


Even though algo trading can be very different from manual trading, I think you have to get closer to what they do.

If your comment was for my previous post, namely how to exit a trade, I think the complication is necessary.

Knowing and being able to tell an EA if the trade is poorly engaged and losses need to be tightened, I find that useful.

On the contrary, if the trade, the trades are well engaged and the period is prosperous, it would be a shame to exit on SL or too tight trailing stop.
Here again I think this is going in the right direction.

And for me these notions of trend cannot be found on the current timeframe but only on a higher timeframe.

Now all opinions are valid

 
I have multiple trail stops that I use depending on where the indicators are. The trail stops are mostly equity trail stops, but both the trail and stop distance are increased or decreased depending on where my indicators are showing or moving.
 
Thank you for your reply.
So in the end something quite similar in the reasoning for varying the stop values.

Do you want the indicators presented above to do some tests?
 

sure. but I already have my indicators working on multiple timeframes; my eas doing that automaticly. I rarely add my indicators to the charts now as I prefer to let the ea do "its thing". When I am in dd then I just "cut and run"; close all trades, no matter how big the dd after. I know that I will make it up the following week.

But sure, I like the look of both the multi tf indicators; namely the multi tf rsi, was it? and the multi tf ma i have several, but i wll check out yours too.

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Your topic has been renamed and moved to the section: Technical Indicators

When discussing custom indicators, please provide the source code with your post, or provide the reference link to its code, in the CodeBase, Article or another forum post.

 
Good morning

Question for traders.

I am currently looking into the definition of supports and resistances.

That is to say the protocol for tracing them.

I'm staying on my MTF topic, because I think we can't have the same criteria for plotting R&S on the daily or even higher in the same way that we plot R&S on an M5 for example.

Thank you for your upcoming thoughts.
 
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #:
Good morning

Question for traders.

I am currently looking into the definition of supports and resistances.

That is to say the protocol for tracing them.

I'm staying on my MTF topic, because I think we can't have the same criteria for plotting R&S on the daily or even higher in the same way that we plot R&S on an M5 for example.

Thank you for your upcoming thoughts.
I built some SR indicators thanks to fractal and checking fractals happened "near".
How near can be based on ATR and not pips, so it will automatically adjust to the chart, regardless it is M1 or Daily.

More fractals into the same range, means more validity of the level, but be aware that often too much fractals in few time, means price is near to break it.
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