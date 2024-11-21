Multi timeframe indicators, what do you think? - page 4
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Great insights! I agree that multi-timeframe analysis can significantly enhance timing and decision-making. By analyzing the same zone across various timeframes, you get more context and potentially better entry points. It’s about refining your timing to align with the broader trend. I believe incorporating multiple timeframes adds depth to trading strategies, making them more robust. What specific timeframes do you find most effective for your trades?
Good morning
As said, I think there are several possible uses. There is not just one mode of use.
I think we are saying the same thing, looking at different UTs of the same asset brings clues. That's what discretionary traders do, that's what we need to make our algos do.
And as for our algo, I think the discretionaries have multiple uses due to looking at 2 ut at the same time.
I am concerned about your thoughts on "early, late bars".
I think there is only one time. There are no "small bars" that exist before the big bars for example.
All bars are on the same beat.
there are just more OHLC on the small bars than on the large ones for the same period.
I would even say more.
The further down you go into the small UTs, the more there is unfounded movement, which is clearly the definition of noise.
The smaller it is, the louder it is.
The only thing that won't change even with a very loud noise are the high thresholds, the R&S
In my user manual:
R&S are clearly easier to identify on the big UTs.
they are much more concrete and we can build a scenario that is also more solid than an R&S seen on a small UT.
A value hit 4 times or a high or low made on a large UT will have much more weight in my decision.
that a value touched 4 times or made a low or high on a very small UT.
That's why I said that you have to put the setup and the TP on the big bars and put the entry, the SL and the trade management on the small bars.
My method is to rather use this higher UT to try to enter a setup with more precision on a lower UT, even if you think that it is not possible.
After you use the upper timeframe to validate a context to take or not a trade, is one of the modes of use which also seems viable to me and is part of my choices too.
I think you may have misunderstood the concept. The MTF feature has nothing to do with timed entries. Lower timeframe bars exist before higher timeframe bars, and therefore you cannot apply a lower timeframe in the input while you are on a higher chart timeframe. What we see in chart periods is a scaled view of price action and nothing more. The concept with the trading system is to add a rule to prevent risky or low quality trades. For example, if the MA current chart timeframe has a buy signal (in non MTF), but the MA trend is still bearish on the higher timeframe, the rule will be that no trade shall be placed as the trend is still red on higher period or either red or sideways on the MTF indicator plot. You may only apply higher timeframes to the input which are higher than the current chart timeframe.
it takes 60 M1 to make 1 H1
or more precisely, it takes 60 M1 to close an H1.
This is also why we cannot display the M1 timeframe in H1, because it is literally the intra-bar data.
Have you ever thought that a dynamic TF might be a good solution?
that's to say ?
that's to say ?
For example:
Please provide some details to help me understand what I am seeing, thank you
It's pretty, but without explanation it's just an animation to me.
Please provide some details to help me understand what I am seeing, thank you
What is a Timeframe?
I must be much less intelligent than you. I don't understand