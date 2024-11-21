Multi timeframe indicators, what do you think? - page 3
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" ...a trader doesn't mind if his position is in loss on day 1 and day 2, they will wait for day 3 when they believe in..." looks to me like gambling and if I'm losing for 2 days in a row I don't think my indicator is "reliable".
If your trading style is scalping that's fine, then we can ignore the higher timeframes. There's no rule to say that we need them, but they are good to see the "ultimate" market direction of the week, the day or past 4 hours. The "real time" intraday price action is most reliable to see on 2M or 5M timeframe. There are actually indicators which can make you money, but we won't go into that, because it causes all kinds of debates. If you want to make money with the indicator itself like what you would need in binary options - then tick trend indicators are your friend, and immediate volume delta
If You are looking for D1 entry You must have a fat deposit. The more information You have the better for a good entry. I have smaller deposit and trade on m1. Bars look the same on m1 and D1. If I don't make it on m1 I will not try on D1. If I go to trade on D1 I most likely will look at W1 and M1 instead of H4 and H1....but I think trading currencies on D1 is just gambling. Like with the weather, when I go outside I maybe able to predict it for next hour or so, but for next week... I don't think I will even try. Good luck with Your trading.
this is right. It's best to look at all timeframes before placing the entry on a lower timeframe. Some people may have "sniper skills" for scalping without the need to look at higher timeframes, but it's high risk trading
Good morning
These theoretical discussions are all well and good, but they don't make you money.
I like concrete facts.
EAs and backtests on at least 300 trades with the same setup is the minimum for me
What would you think about creating a development team to achieve this goal?
With several developers we could go faster!
To some extent I can handle multi-timeframe indicators in MQL5.
I already have several and I can make more.
For example all standard indicators of MQL5.
That's already a lot of possible indicator combinations to try in EA form.
Technical Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
In my experience, you can't win with a strategy based solely on a timeframe.
At some point, you have to look further and therefore in a higher timeframe to know the direction and take advantage of it on a lower timeframe.
In your opinion, what are the multi timeframe indicators to perform with the multi timeframe?
Personally, I think averages with an oscillator can be enough.
I prefer indicators that take volumes into account.
The S&Rs are very good too, although I don't like the trendlines.
In my opinion, the multi timeframe is valid for all traders whether they do very short term or very long term.
If you are not a developer but a successful trader for several years,
you could also have your place in the team and guide us with your experience.
You would have your automated strategies and you would have all the source codes.
Are you up for it?
Get in touch or participate in this post
Have a nice weekend
Good morning
These theoretical discussions are all well and good, but they don't make you money.
I like concrete facts.
EAs and backtests on at least 300 trades with the same setup is the minimum for me
What would you think about creating a development team to achieve this goal?
With several developers we could go faster!
To some extent I can handle multi-timeframe indicators in MQL5.
I already have several and I can make more.
For example all standard indicators of MQL5.
That's already a lot of possible indicator combinations to try in EA form.
Technical Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
In my experience, you can't win with a strategy based solely on a timeframe.
At some point, you have to look further and therefore in a higher timeframe to know the direction and take advantage of it on a lower timeframe.
In your opinion, what are the multi timeframe indicators to perform with the multi timeframe?
Personally, I think averages with an oscillator can be enough.
I prefer indicators that take volumes into account.
The S&Rs are very good too, although I don't like the trendlines.
In my opinion, the multi timeframe is valid for all traders whether they do very short term or very long term.
If you are not a developer but a successful trader for several years,
you could also have your place in the team and guide us with your experience.
You would have your automated strategies and you would have all the source codes.
Are you up for it?
Get in touch or participate in this post
Have a nice weekend
Good morning
Which shows that sensitivities are very personal.
It's the unbounded indicators that I don't like, but that doesn't matter.
It is necessary to understand the formula and the construction of the indicator that we are going to use.
From there, we can judge for ourselves whether it is valid or not for its strategies.
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Accumulation/Distribution
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What specific timeframes do you find most effective for your trades?
Good morning
I am only answering for myself because I don't think I have the one and only user guide for timeframes, not to mention the fact that I could be wrong.
As I said at the beginning of this thread.
If you have a good setup on a time frame, that means you only have one bar to make a decision.
If you look at this same setup on a lower UT, you have more bar and therefore better precision which will allow you to return with a better RR, because the SL will be tighter.
This will allow you to enter big UT without having to think that big UT are reserved for big capital.
I think there should be a minimum of 20 bars between the graph UT and the target UT.
This means that being on a graph in H1, there is no point in having indicators in H2, not enough bars.
Looking at a D1 with the indicators of a monthly is therefore valid.
Mini, 20 bars for me.
At the other extreme, I don't think you need more than 300 bars.
looking at an M1 with the data of a D1, it's too much and is useless.
I make an exception, but it is not to enter into trade.
From M1 to H4, I display the monthly data, because the monthly data are very large R&S and it is better to take them into account.
Have a nice weekend.
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