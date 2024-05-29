Discussing the article: "Population optimization algorithms: Evolution of Social Groups (ESG)" - page 2
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I doubt the GetMicrosecondCount value can repeat the values on repeated runs, even if you try hard. Provided that individual tests are longer than a microsecond, of course.
On the left is the column of script run times.
On the left is a column of script start times.
The whole population at one point is a degenerate population. This is also a test for the effect of decreasing diversity in the population, the algorithm should be able to get out of such a bottle neck.
That's just thinking out loud.
In steps 2-3 we measure how far we are from the global minima/maxima(MaxGlobal - MaxTmp + MinTmp - Min Global). The average is the rating1 of the optimisation algorithm.
Taking the average of the sum of(MaxTmp[i]-MinTmp[i]) is the rating2 of the optimisation algorithm.
Now there is no function that allows you to run the algorithm from a point.
In steps 2-3 we measure how far we are from the global minima/maxima(MaxGlobal - MaxTmp + MinTmp - Min Global). The average is the rating1 of the optimisation algorithm.
We take the average value from the sum(MaxTmp[i]-MinTmp[i]) - rating2 of the optimisation algorithm.
You can do it this way)))
You can "forcibly" initialise the coordinates of the agents with any values before the FF is measured at the very first epoch. The agents' fields are public. The "guts" of the algorithms tried to make them as accessible as possible from the outside, of course, it contradicts the usual approach to ensure the safety of fields, but the one who wants to shoot himself in the foot in any case will find a way, and so the convenience of using the algorithms is preserved.
And, is the issue with the initialisation of the HCS resolved?
You are right, thank you!
It is possible to "forcibly" externally initialise the agents' coordinates with any values before the FF is measured on the very first epoch.
Please show examples of your two algorithms.
Please show with examples of your two algorithms.
in the main loop of epochs insert a code that will overwrite the coordinates of agents by the coordinates of the global minimum of the function:
This trick will not work with the BGA algorithm, because this way we will only overwrite the phenotype, while the binary genotype will remain unchanged. For it we will have to get inside the algorithm and when the population is in its infancy, we will have to perform such a surgical operation.
This is what you get if you initialise ESG in this way:
Here, I took a video of the ESG, you can see how it climbs out from one point and spreads around in search of a global maximum. Not all algorithms will behave this way, I wrote about it in my articles, some algorithms have no mechanisms to "escape from the trap" at all.