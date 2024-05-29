Discussing the article: "Population optimization algorithms: Evolution of Social Groups (ESG)"

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Check out the new article: Population optimization algorithms: Evolution of Social Groups (ESG).

We will consider the principle of constructing multi-population algorithms. As an example of this type of algorithm, we will have a look at the new custom algorithm - Evolution of Social Groups (ESG). We will analyze the basic concepts, population interaction mechanisms and advantages of this algorithm, as well as examine its performance in optimization problems.

In the field of optimization, there is a wide range of population algorithms designed to find optimal solutions in various problems. However, despite their importance, multi-population and multi-swarm algorithms have not previously been sufficiently covered in my articles. In this regard, I feel the need for a more detailed consideration of this fascinating and promising topic.

Multi-population algorithms are based on the idea of using multiple independent populations to solve optimization problems. Populations work logically in parallel and can exchange information about optimal solutions, which makes it possible to simultaneously explore different regions of the parameter space and find different optima. On the other hand, multi-swarm algorithms use social groups (swarms) of many interacting particles that can also cooperate with each other and exchange information to achieve optimal solutions.

In this article, we will consider the multi-population ESG algorithm that I created specifically for this article. We will look at the basic principles of such algorithms. In addition, we will consider the results of comparative studies that will allow us to evaluate the effectiveness of these algorithms in comparison with mono-population optimization methods.

Author: Andrey Dik

  
34: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_HS = 1 e-323
33: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA = 0.11926002964619356
32: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ABC = 0.4042085745674859
31: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MA = 0.612338549995716
30: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO = 0.6679763921514072
29: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO_GA = 0.71308437578657
28: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_CSS = 0.7316626048819873
27: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FSS = 0.7355579934372427
26: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GWO = 0.7390576242470235
25: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_RND = 0.8155449913938271
24: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_PSO = 0.8222303819859975
23: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SC = 0.8340939685401099
22: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BA = 0.845763320077643
21: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_Micro_AIS = 0.8528065344750899
20: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SA = 0.8589854552563216
19: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SFL = 0.8597046576708655
18: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWDm = 0.862259472275573
17: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_EM = 0.8779833807818905
16: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDS = 0.9027267066161594
15: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_NMm = 0.9076903894257041
14: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FAm = 0.9111364322206529
13: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ESG = 0.9128694208149278
12: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDOm = 0.9182612507465655
11: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_COAm = 0.9198698363722636
10: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWO = 0.923914294524697
09: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SSG = 0.9304990658351672
08: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BGA = 0.9389284935189659
07: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ACOm = 0.944545536542497
06: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_DE = 0.9482478998933197
05: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_POES = 0.9528516011673952
04: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SIA = 0.9540996483364099
03: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MEC = 0.9574730447145243
02: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDSm = 0.9648638811101882
01: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_PSO = 0.9653160312454183
00: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_P_O_ES = 0.9654152361899765
  
34: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ABC = 0.42453133581346014
33: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWDm = 0.48360991828383987
32: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SIA = 0.49114081735004017
31: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_EM = 0.49479704987697276
30: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_RND = 0.5085913649249508
29: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MA = 0.5129110822292692
28: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_HS = 0.5129110822292692
27: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_CSS = 0.5138134842496185
26: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SSG = 0.518468314742929
25: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SC = 0.5243709181146918
24: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SA = 0.532630712905892
23: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FSS = 0.5405996550405998
22: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_PSO = 0.5430691869913079
21: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FAm = 0.5629971666466362
20: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BA = 0.5653828707497576
19: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO = 0.5708620661833331
18: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWO = 0.5736967768562664
17: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_NMm = 0.5818790406200212
16: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ESG = 0.5945790493029925
15: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GWO = 0.6234871646160723
14: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_PSO = 0.6256882439878475
13: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA = 0.6735183680285166
12: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SFL = 0.6885524892005978
11: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_DE = 0.7092034045816206
10: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_COAm = 0.7263185318109061
09: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDS = 0.7686064552778226
08: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_Micro_AIS = 0.7722431882203732
07: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDOm = 0.7808430850753312
06: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MEC = 0.7816647439743983
05: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ACOm = 0.7830252357918316
04: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_POES = 0.8453008986622238
03: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_P_O_ES = 0.8523920887258357
02: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDSm = 0.9046058644799349
01: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BGA = 0.9856063511804057
00: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO_GA = 0.9880292622094636
 
fxsaber #:

how many runs of ff and how many times the test was run? are these averages?
 
Andrey Dik #:

how many runs of ff and how many times the test was run? are these averages?

Why take the average result and not the highest?

    aveResult += AO.fB;
  }

  aveResult /=(double)NumberRepetTest_P;
 
fxsaber #:

Why take the average result and not the highest?

Because the largest result is not guaranteed. I will tell you more, no result is guaranteed in stochastic search.

You can only estimate the average result for some number of tests, in the articles we take 10 tests, it is enough for a good evaluation of comparison of algos among themselves. It is possible to increase the number of tests even more, of course, for example 100 or more, but it ceases to make sense because of the rapid decrease of measurement accuracy. In short, 10 is the best, earlier I used 5 tests - it was not enough.

And, some algorithms show a very large scatter in convergence, this is a very important property of optimisation algorithms - repeatability of results, which characterises the stability of the probabilistic model of the algorithm (unless, of course, we are talking about deterministic search strategies, the results of which will be invariably the same, but, as a rule, such algorithms have low convergence).

In general, it is necessary to do at least 10 tests to be able to adequately compare algorithms that have stochastic nature of search strategy in their basis.

Very roughly we can give an analogy: which of the strategies of poking a spear into a haystack is more effective to find an apple among a pile of straw? The comparison can only be made in several tests, otherwise there is a non-zero probability of hitting the apple with the spear the first time if you poke strictly from the top of the stack in the centre, and it is wrong to think that this is a natural result of such a strategy.

Besides, the strategies are given in absolutely pure form, it can be said to be an elixir of strategies, unclouded by the application of duplicates screening and other techniques of search acceleration for a limited number of FF runs. Each new duplicate set wastes a run, and algorithms in this pure form are very easy to compare.

When the search space is small, duplicate exclusion can make a very big difference, and even very weak algos can show good results. But as the search space increases, duplicate exclusion becomes meaningless faster than the search space increases, and the more the differences in the abilities of the search strategies become apparent.

I may have conveyed my point poorly with this post, some things are very hard to explain, unfortunately.

 
Andrey Dik #:

It is only possible to estimate the average result over some number of tests

I think it is logical to have an input parameter "number of repetitions" to search for the global maximum. For example, we optimise a TS in the standard Tester. Sometimes it is logical to run the optimiser several times in a row to reduce the probability of getting stuck in local extrema. Yes, the calculation speed will drop by a corresponding number of times, but the probability of hitting a global peak will be higher.
 
fxsaber #:
I see it logical to have an input parameter "number of repetitions" to search for the global maximum. 


34: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_HS = -1.7976931348623157 e+308
33: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_CSS = 0.49720358822818334
32: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FSS = 0.5126268634117646
31: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MA = 0.5456638212207142
30: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SC = 0.5493573778417595
29: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SFL = 0.5586288936731915
28: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_EM = 0.5622069376759021
27: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO = 0.572272929264936
26: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GWO = 0.576823172558009
25: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BA = 0.5780620208551676
24: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_COAm = 0.6122501636921197
23: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FAm = 0.6140389813209256
22: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWO = 0.668152749061326
21: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_RND = 0.6708834560036839
20: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDSm = 0.6949312990837662
19: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ESG = 0.6998001260367949
18: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_DE = 0.7011196053256343
17: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWDm = 0.7021399692041209
16: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA = 0.7220579685405103
15: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_PSO = 0.749441828773945
14: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SA = 0.7682447940796119
13: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MEC = 0.7861990306904714
12: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ABC = 0.7907454297118246
11: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDS = 0.8196051951016118
10: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SIA = 0.8221393904152611
09: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDOm = 0.8473736964247897
08: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_PSO = 0.8554905139189528
07: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO_GA = 0.9302287492114422
06: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SSG = 0.9508929176886642
05: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_Micro_AIS = 0.9744230924005981
04: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BGA = 0.9758026556865227
03: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ACOm = 0.9842635986445009
02: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_P_O_ES = 0.9862393247408759
01: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_POES = 0.9939584765415376
00: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_NMm = 0.9992316949848764
inAmountCycles = 1000, inRepeats = 5

Repeats - the number of independent calls to the algorithm.

AmountCycles - the number of FF calls in each attempt (see Repeats).

For each algorithm, the best result is output (see Repeats).

  
  MathSrand ((int)GetMicrosecondCount ()); // reset of the generator

I'd do it this way.

Sleep(1); // random GetMicrosecondCount ().
MathSrand ((int)TimeLocal() + (int)GetMicrosecondCount ()); // reset of the generator

Otherwise it repeats every time the script is run.

 
fxsaber #:
I think it is logical to have an input parameter "number of repetitions" to search for the global maximum. For example, we optimise a TS in the standard Tester. Sometimes it is logical to run the optimiser several times in a row to reduce the probability of getting stuck in local extrema. Yes, the speed of calculations will drop by the corresponding number of times, but the probability of hitting a global peak will be higher.
fxsaber #:


Repeats - number of independent calls of the algorithm.

AmountCycles - number of FF calls in each attempt (see Repeats).

For each algorithm the best result is displayed (see Repeats).

Yes, to increase the chance of finding a global, all other things being equal - you just need to increase the number of tests and use the best solution found. Even the RND algorithm has a non-zero chance to find what you need with this approach.

But, as I described above, only the average result can allow comparing algorithms with each other.

 
fxsaber #:

Would have done it this way.

Otherwise it repeats every time the script is run.

I doubt that the GetMicrosecondCount value can repeat the values on repeated runs, even if you try hard. Provided the individual tests are longer than a microsecond, of course.
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