Discussing the article: "Population optimization algorithms: Evolution of Social Groups (ESG)" - page 3
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Try selecting a different compilation mode:
There is an article on "How to use optimisation algorithms".
Try choosing a different compilation mode:
There is an article on the topic "How to use optimisation algorithms" .
Thank you.
Try choosing a different compilation mode:
There is an article on the topic "How to use optimisation algorithms".
I managed to get it to work, so thanks again. I have one more question if you don't mind me asking it. In your experience, are your alternative genetic algorithms able to perform well even with very large amounts of input data? I have a small neural network advisor with two layers and 176 weights. When I optimise all the weights, the number of possible input combinations is huge. (up to 9^176 or 8.8e+167). Do you think he will still find a good solution (if not the best)?
I managed to get it to work, so thanks again. I have one more question if you don't mind me asking it. In your experience, are your alternative genetic algorithms able to perform well even with very large amounts of input data? I have a small neural network advisor with two layers and 176 weights. When I optimise all the weights, the number of possible input combinations is huge. (up to 9^176 or 8.8e+167). Do you think he will still find a good solution (if not the best)?