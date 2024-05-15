EA validation completed with errors, but there aren't any error on the report. What should I do?
As I see - there are no trading operations for XAU/USD D1 timeframe for the period of testing with default settings of the EA.
thats not an error though. As you can see the errors count is 0. So I'm not sure what went wrong
no trading operations
As far as I know: "no trading operations" issue is error.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2024.04.10 14:10Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market- blog post:
find "there are no trading operations"part of this blog post for the short desctiption and examples of codes which should be included inside EA.
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there are no trading operations - the forum thread (just a discussion).
I've seen this happen before, in that case the error was language related:
Rules of Using the Market Service (mql5.com)
IV. Products
21. All input parameters names, output messages and screenshots in the product description must be in English.
. . .
How to publish a product on the Market - MQL5 Articles
Product preparation: Versions
. . .
See if any invalid characters are being used in the names of the input parameters, for example...
Well, in your case, I believe that the impossibility of updating the product is due to the totally inadequate description... What description is that, my brother??!! I just updated my EAs, so the possibility of temporary failure of the validation system is ruled out:
I suggest contacting the service desk for more information: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
See too: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/385#:~:text=Product%20preparation%3A%20Description
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any idea on what I should fix??