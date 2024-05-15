EA validation completed with errors, but there aren't any error on the report. What should I do?

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any idea on what I should fix??

 
As I see - there are no trading operations for XAU/USD D1 timeframe for the period of testing with default settings of the EA.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
As I see - there are no trading operations for XAU/USD D1 timeframe for the period of testing with default settings of the EA.

thats not an error though. As you can see the errors count is 0. So I'm not sure what went wrong

 
Lie Stefanus Liemena #:
no trading operations

As far as I know: "no trading operations" issue is error.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Error on publishing EA

Sergey Golubev, 2024.04.10 14:10

Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market- blog post:
find "there are no trading operations"part of this blog post for the short desctiption and examples of codes which should be included inside EA.

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there are no trading operations - the forum thread (just a discussion).


 
Sergey Golubev #:

As far as I know: "no trading operations" issue is error.


yeah but the EA took trades on other pairs though, hence it didnt count as an error. I once had this error but only when the EA didnt take any trades on all of the pairs

 
Lie Stefanus Liemenaany idea on what I should fix??

I've seen this happen before, in that case the error was language related:

Rules of Using the Market Service (mql5.com)

IV. Products

21. All input parameters names, output messages and screenshots in the product description must be in English.

. . .

How to publish a product on the Market - MQL5 Articles

Product preparation: Versions

Program description, messages and names of input parameters must be in English. You can use proofreading services to check the spelling of English text, for example http://www.spellcheck.net/.

. . .

See if any invalid characters are being used in the names of the input parameters, for example...

 
Lie Stefanus Liemena #: . So I'm not sure what went wrong

An EA that does not trade is, by definition, wrong.

 
William Roeder #:

An EA that does not trade is, by definition, wrong.

eventhough it took trades on other pairs on the same test? does it count as "does not trade"?

Also with this comment are you saying that it is an error? eventhough there's 0 error count

 
Lie Stefanus Liemenaany idea on what I should fix??

Well, in your case, I believe that the impossibility of updating the product is due to the totally inadequate description... What description is that, my brother??!! I just updated my EAs, so the possibility of temporary failure of the validation system is ruled out:



I suggest contacting the service desk for more information: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #Well, in your case, I believe that the impossibility of updating the product is due to the totally inadequate description... What description is that, my brother??!! I just updated my EAs, so the possibility of temporary failure of the validation system is ruled out: [ . . . ] I suggest contacting the service desk for more information: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

See too: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/385#:~:text=Product%20preparation%3A%20Description

 
Lie Stefanus Liemena #:

yeah but the EA took trades on other pairs though, hence it didnt count as an error. I once had this error but only when the EA didnt take any trades on all of the pairs


How did you fix this error, i am currently not having any trades taken by my EA.

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