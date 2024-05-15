EA validation completed with errors, but there aren't any error on the report. What should I do? - page 2

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MrWienks #How did you fix this error, i am currently not having any trades taken by my EA.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Error on publishing EA

Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira, 2024.05.12 14:54

Hello, help is available from the link generated in your comment: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555#out_of_range... The error that needs to be corrected [array out of range] is occurring on line 83, column 18 of your code. See too: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=%22array%20out%20of%20range%22


 


I'm not sure if this is related to the problem, but on the report the last test on EURUSD,M1 its like the validation didnt really finish as there is no report on that last test compared to others above. Can anyone confirm this?

 
Lie Stefanus Liemena #:

I'm not sure if this is related to the problem, but on the report the last test on EURUSD,M1 its like the validation didnt really finish as there is no report on that last test compared to others above. Can anyone confirm this?

We have fixed it. Now the report displays the actual error.

 
Alexey Petrov #:

We have fixed it. Now the report displays the actual error.


Hi Thanks for the reply. However I got this error now. How should I fix this then?

 
Lie Stefanus Liemena #[ . . . ] How should I fix this then?

Please see comment Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market

Tester takes too long time

The product performs too lengthy operations and its source code should be improved (refactored). The real time limit for the test is somewhat about 30 minutes for a submission, but range of dates for testing is not known at the moment. Hardware being used on the servers is not known as well. Nevertheless you may try the following approaches:

  • Run the built-in profiler and try to optimize/remove most lengthy parts of code.
  • Eliminate objects, canvases, drawings while testing is performed without visual mode (this is the mode used by the automatic validator).
MQL4 notation to check this
bool allowLenghtyOperations = !IsTesting() || IsVisualMode();
MQL5 notation:
bool allowLenghtyOperations = !MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER) || MQLInfoInteger(MQL_VISUAL_MODE);
  • Add special parameter to limit number of bars to calculate.
  • Implement some throttling technique, for example instead of updates on every tick do it not frequently than every N seconds. 
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