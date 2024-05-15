EA validation completed with errors, but there aren't any error on the report. What should I do? - page 2
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Error on publishing EA
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira, 2024.05.12 14:54
Hello, help is available from the link generated in your comment: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555#out_of_range... The error that needs to be corrected [array out of range] is occurring on line 83, column 18 of your code. See too: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=%22array%20out%20of%20range%22
I'm not sure if this is related to the problem, but on the report the last test on EURUSD,M1 its like the validation didnt really finish as there is no report on that last test compared to others above. Can anyone confirm this?
I'm not sure if this is related to the problem, but on the report the last test on EURUSD,M1 its like the validation didnt really finish as there is no report on that last test compared to others above. Can anyone confirm this?
We have fixed it. Now the report displays the actual error.
We have fixed it. Now the report displays the actual error.
Hi Thanks for the reply. However I got this error now. How should I fix this then?
Please see comment [#3]: Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
Tester takes too long time
The product performs too lengthy operations and its source code should be improved (refactored). The real time limit for the test is somewhat about 30 minutes for a submission, but range of dates for testing is not known at the moment. Hardware being used on the servers is not known as well. Nevertheless you may try the following approaches: