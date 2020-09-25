MetaQuotes-Demo
Hi folks,
Is there anyone who knows the MT5 Demo address server?
I'm trying to add a new account, but I can't find MetaQuotes MT5 demo.
For which market?
MetaQuotes-Demo server/account is mostly used to test beta versions of Metatrader and to update Metatrader to the new builds.
Anyway, it is the procedure about how to open this demo account:
You can download fresh copy of MT5 from this link Download MetaTrader 5 , install it, and use my instruction on the previous post about how to connect to MetaQuotes-Demo.
This is the server name:
Make sure that we are talking about MT5 (not MT4; but it is very similar to create MetaQuotes-Demo account for MT4), and that you are having Windows with 64 bit for example.
