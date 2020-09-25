MetaQuotes-Demo

New comment
 

Hi folks,


Is there anyone who knows the MT5 Demo address server?

I'm trying to add a new account, but I can't find MetaQuotes MT5 demo.

 
Guilherme Mendonca:

Hi folks,


Is there anyone who knows the MT5 Demo address server?

I'm trying to add a new account, but I can't find MetaQuotes MT5 demo.

For which market?
 
Flavio Jarabeck:
For which market?
Forex. 
 
Guilherme Mendonca:

Hi folks,


Is there anyone who knows the MT5 Demo address server?

I'm trying to add a new account, but I can't find MetaQuotes MT5 demo.

MetaQuotes-Demo server/account is mostly used to test beta versions of Metatrader and to update Metatrader to the new builds.
Anyway, it is the procedure about how to open this demo account:

 
Sergey Golubev:

MetaQuotes-Demo server/account is mostly used to test beta versions of Metatrader and to update Metatrader to the new builds.
Anyway, it is the procedure about how to open this demo account:


Since my MT5 is not updating to the new build.
I was trying to connect to MetaQuotes-Demo.
I’ve tried to use “MetaQuotes-Demo”, but did not find it.

I was looking for something like this: 
“demo-mt5.metaquotes.com:443” 
Or some IP address. 
 
Guilherme Mendonca:

Since my MT5 is not updating to the new build.
I was trying to connect to MetaQuotes-Demo.
I’ve tried to use “MetaQuotes-Demo”, but did not find it.

I was looking for something like this: 
“demo-mt5.metaquotes.com:443” 
Or some IP address. 

You can download fresh copy of MT5 from this link Download MetaTrader 5 , install it, and use my instruction on the previous post about how to connect to MetaQuotes-Demo.

This is the server name:

Make sure that we are talking about MT5 (not MT4; but it is very similar to create MetaQuotes-Demo account for MT4), and that you are having Windows with 64 bit for example.

New comment