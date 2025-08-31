VPS server is blocked from accessing mql5.com - page 3
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that broker has many threads with different issues with that broker over the years.
How can I report this issue to MetaQuotes? Because I’m sure this problem is definitely not from the VPS
Service Desk:
Service Desk:
I have conducted multiple tests and have been banned on more than 5 IPs.
After installing MT5 from Broker Exness, sometimes MQL5 is not banned immediately. However, if I stay on the "Search Broker" page, I get banned within 1 minute. In some cases, the ban happens instantly.
After installing MT5 from other brokers, everything works normally, but as soon as I search for Exness, I get banned as well.
No issues occur when testing on my personal PC, but I tested on VPS from 3 different providers and a dedicated server—this problem occurred on all of them.
The most serious issue: If MT5 from Broker Exness is installed and MQL5.com bans me, I can no longer log in to any trading account from any broker. All accounts show "lost," as in the first image I sent. (After being banned, I tried using other brokers but could not log in either.)
I hope the MetaQuotes team will identify the problem and resolve it promptly
You have opened several threads over time (since 2024.03.26) about the same situation: IP blocks on your VPS when accessing MetaQuotes services.
If this were a general issue with the terminal or the broker's build, thousands of users worldwide would be reporting it. That is not the case. Everything works fine on your personal computer, which clearly shows that the problem is not with MetaQuotes or the terminal, but with the network infrastructure you are using on your VPS.
Data center IP ranges, especially when used to deploy multiple MT4/MT5 instances, are much more prone to automatic blocks. The connection pattern you presented can occur, but only in your environment does it lead to a ban, because your IPs are already within penalized ranges.
In summary: This is a problem exclusive to your VPS service. There is nothing for MetaQuotes to "review" or for the broker to fix, since all other clients are operating normally. To avoid these blocks, you must work with clean IPs, either residential or from providers without a history of mass usage and not present on blacklists.
You have opened several threads over time (since 2024.03.26) about the same situation: IP blocks on your VPS when accessing MetaQuotes services.
If this were a general issue with the terminal or the broker's build, thousands of users worldwide would be reporting it. That is not the case. Everything works fine on your personal computer, which clearly shows that the problem is not with MetaQuotes or the terminal, but with the network infrastructure you are using on your VPS.
Data center IP ranges, especially when used to deploy multiple MT4/MT5 instances, are much more prone to automatic blocks. The connection pattern you presented can occur, but only in your environment does it lead to a ban, because your IPs are already within penalized ranges.
In summary: This is a problem exclusive to your VPS service. There is nothing for MetaQuotes to "review" or for the broker to fix, since all other clients are operating normally. To avoid these blocks, you must work with clean IPs, either residential or from providers without a history of mass usage and not present on blacklists.
I tried capturing the MT5 traffic from Exness. It connects to download.mql5.com:443 very frequently before getting blocked within a few seconds
There might be multiple issues at play here.
A quick search revealed that your home country requires FX broker-dealers to have an in-country annually renewed license, and that your broker-dealer does not have such a license.
Of course, a VPN can practically circumvent your home jurisdiction depending on the location of the VPN, but you would be well advised to assess the legality of doing so.
Linux works 😅
I guess I’ll have to try using Windows 11 on the VPS
You have opened several threads over time (since 2024.03.26) about the same situation: IP blocks on your VPS when accessing MetaQuotes services.
If this were a general issue with the terminal or the broker's build, thousands of users worldwide would be reporting it. That is not the case. Everything works fine on your personal computer, which clearly shows that the problem is not with MetaQuotes or the terminal, but with the network infrastructure you are using on your VPS.
Data center IP ranges, especially when used to deploy multiple MT4/MT5 instances, are much more prone to automatic blocks. The connection pattern you presented can occur, but only in your environment does it lead to a ban, because your IPs are already within penalized ranges.
In summary: This is a problem exclusive to your VPS service. There is nothing for MetaQuotes to "review" or for the broker to fix, since all other clients are operating normally. To avoid these blocks, you must work with clean IPs, either residential or from providers without a history of mass usage and not present on blacklists.
There might be multiple issues at play here.
A quick search revealed that your home country requires FX broker-dealers to have an in-country annually renewed license, and that your broker-dealer does not have such a license.
Of course, a VPN can practically circumvent your home jurisdiction depending on the location of the VPN, but you would be well advised to assess the legality of doing so.
I finally discovered the real problem behind why I got blocked after using MT5 — it was simply because I turned off the Windows Update service.
What confused me was why this issue only happened with one broker, why everything worked fine before, and why the problem only appeared recently, which made it difficult for me to figure out the cause.
But I didn’t think that the Windows Update service would affect MT5 , It might be related to something with DNS, because I’ve noticed several times that MT5 connects using an IP address instead of a domain name, whereas normally it should be using domain names for everything
I want to apologize to the entire team for posting so frequently, but I need to take care of many clients who use MT4/MT5.