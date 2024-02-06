The MT4 show a "connection failed" warning due to MetaQuotes blocking?
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Your topic has been moved to the section: MQL4 and MetaTrader 4
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
MetaQuotes will not "resolve" it. If the VPS provider has been blocked by MetaQuotes, it is because serious violations were detected in the past. An example of such a provider is "Zomro".
However in your case, it seems that it is the broker that is blocking the IP address, not MetaQuotes. So discuss it with the broker.
You will probably have better luck switching to another VPS provider.
MetaQuotes will not "resolve" it. If the VPS provider has been blocked by MetaQuotes, it is because serious violations were detected in the past. An example of such a provider is "Zomro".
However in your case, it seems that it is the broker that is blocking the IP address, not MetaQuotes. So discuss it with the broker.
You will probably have better luck switching to another VPS provider.
Then what should I do if I change the IP and my clients still use unauthorized apps? I can't prevent them from doing so
Then the problem must be on your VPS setup, either on the Windows setup or on the VPS networking setup.
There may be firewall settings that are blocking the communications, most probably at the protocol level.
For example, some VPS providers only allow default protocols like HTTP, HTTPS, POP, IMAP, etc but block all other unknown protocols.
Carry out network diagnostics and tracing and find out.
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Hello, I have a small VPS service in Thailand, where I share IP internet to save costs. Suddenly, all MT4 in the node started showing a "connection failed" error.
I have spent a lot of time investigating the cause, checking if there's an issue with the internet, but everything seemed normal.
Yesterday, I heard from a traders' group that MetaQuotes is blocking unauthorized protocols, which might mean my IP was also blocked because a client might have used an unauthorized app protocol on my service. So, I tried swapping IPs and found that it worked normally.
I want to ask MetaQuotes if they are addressing the issue correctly? My clients may have done something wrong, but my service is greatly affected, with many clients canceling because I offer shared IP VPS. If one IP gets blocked, the entire node can't use MT4.
Changing IPs is very challenging. Please check and consider this issue urgently
***I apologize, I'm not proficient in English, so I'm using AI to translate this message***
best regard