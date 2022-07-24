Initialization Problem in MQL5!
You must write your indicator correctly: add an input parameter to the indicator. When adding an indicator, set a different value for the input parameter for each indicator.
I took the indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Test.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov | //| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 //--- input parameters input int Input1=9; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Print("Input1: ",IntegerToString(Input1),", Initialization Window No: "+IntegerToString(ChartWindowFind())); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
and set its own parameter value for each indicator (each value is unique).
Result: three subwindows appeared
and this printout:
Test (GBPUSD,M1) Input1: 9 , Initialization Window No: 1 Test (GBPUSD,M1) Input1: 1 , Initialization Window No: 2 Test (GBPUSD,M1) Input1: 3 , Initialization Window No: 3
Thanks, Vladimir for your answer.
I appreciate your answer because it solves a part of the problem but:
- What if the indicator does not have any parameters.
- Why OnInit() function in mql5 does not give the same results as in mql4.
I added your code to mt4 and plot the indicator on the chart three times without changing the default parameter and it printed three messages which means that initialization is done for the three copies of the indicator.
Please read the advice above: YOU MUST MAKE DIFFERENT INPUT PARAMETERS!
Tip number 2: remove and replace the old terminal ("old terminal" - is MetaTrader 4!!!) from your computer.
Delete the old terminal permanently ("the old terminal is MetaTrader 4!!!") and never return to the old terminal again.
I tested the same problem on another PC which have MT5 only installed on it but the same issue still exists.
There are no problems in the MetaTrade 5 terminal. You have a small problem: you are still sitting on the old terminal ("the old terminal" is MetaTrade 4!!).
What needs to be done:
Step one: You must permanently delete the old terminal ("the old terminal" is MetaTrade 4!!) and never think about it again
Step two: remember that MetaTrader 5 effectively manages indicator handles and does not allow you to create two absolutely identical indicators on the same chart. This is an axiom, a law. It has always been like this, it's just that you started using MetaTrader 5 very late and still know very little.
I recommend that you put more effort into learning MetaTrader 5 - and you will succeed!
An example that demonstrates how to work with indicator handles.
Indicator code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Test.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov | //| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn" #property version "1.001" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 //--- input parameters input int Input1=9; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Print("Input1: ",IntegerToString(Input1)); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Advisor code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestEA.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov | //| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn" #property version "1.00" //--- input parameters input int Input_1 = 1; input int Input_2 = 3; input int Input_3 = 3; //--- int handle_iCustom_1; // variable for storing the handle of the iCustom indicator int handle_iCustom_2; // variable for storing the handle of the iCustom indicator int handle_iCustom_3; // variable for storing the handle of the iCustom indicator //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create Input_1 handle_iCustom_1=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"TestIndicator",Input_1); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iCustom_1==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator ('Input_1' %d) for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Input_1, Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } else { Print("'Input_1' ",IntegerToString(Input_1),", handle "+IntegerToString(handle_iCustom_1)); } //--- create Input_2 handle_iCustom_2=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"TestIndicator",Input_2); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iCustom_2==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator ('Input_2' %d) for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Input_2, Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } else { Print("'Input_2' ",IntegerToString(Input_2),", handle "+IntegerToString(handle_iCustom_2)); } //--- create Input_3 handle_iCustom_3=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"TestIndicator",Input_3); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iCustom_3==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator ('Input_3' %d) for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Input_3, Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } else { Print("'Input_3' ",IntegerToString(Input_3),", handle "+IntegerToString(handle_iCustom_3)); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The result of running the adviser online - I just attached the adviser to the chart.
TestEA (EURUSD,H1) 'Input_1' 1, handle 10 TestEA (EURUSD,H1) 'Input_2' 3, handle 11 TestEA (EURUSD,H1) 'Input_3' 3, handle 11
You can see that I tried to create indicator #3 with parameters similar to indicator #2 - as a result, indicator #3 was not created, indicator #2's handle was returned instead.
Hello friends,
I was converting a simple indicator that I have from MQL4 to MQL5 but I meet a strange problem in the initialization function OnInit().
To simplify the problem I wrote the next code then I complied it in mql4 & mql5.
When I add several copies from the same indicator to a chart, I got different results in mt5 than what I got from mt4.
In mt4 the initialization happens for all the copies of the indicator loaded on the chart, but in MT5 it happens for the first copy only!
My question is why did MT5 OnInit() run for the first time only then stopped for the next copies!
I think that there is an error in OnInit() function because it is supposed to work for all indicators on the chart, not just the first one ... Or I might be missing something and some friend here can correct me.