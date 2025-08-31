VPS server is blocked from accessing mql5.com - page 2

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Manisit Tabtim #:
but I am curious about how forexvps solves the problem
post and post
Installation is failed - My VPS is back up and running on the same problem with ForexVPS
Installation is failed - My VPS is back up and running on the same problem with ForexVPS
  • 2023.01.26
  • dmorin
  • www.mql5.com
Is your vps directly from forexvps or broker sponsored. Forexvps support told me that they'd have to install a new windows template on my vps - i backed up my set files and let them do it. My vps is being reinstalled by the provider
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Manisit Tabtim, 2025.08.29 13:20

Hello,

Over the past few days, I have seen several people posting about this issue in Facebook groups, and I have also experienced it myself. I ran some tests and recorded a video to help the mql5 team better understand the problem.

After installing MT5 from Exness Technologies and trying to log in to a trading account, the login fails (showing "lost"), and my IP immediately gets blocked from accessing mql5.com.

This issue will occur as well when I install MT5 from another broker and simply search for "Exness Technologies" within the platform. Usually, just one search followed by a login attempt is enough for mql5.com to block the IP and show the "lost" message (in the video, I tried twice, and the IP was blocked).

I hope this information and the video help your team identify and resolve the issue.

Best regards,







 
After installing MT5 from Exness Technologies and trying to log in to a trading account, the login fails (showing "lost"), and my IP immediately gets blocked from accessing mql5.com.

Check host file: 

My IP has been falsely banned by MQL5
My IP has been falsely banned by MQL5
  • 2025.08.29
  • www.mql5.com
Last night, i started setting up a new terminal on my new PC...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Check host file: 



This has happened in many cases already. I can provide you with a machine to test if needed
 
have you opened a ticket for support? add a link to this thread.
 
Manisit Tabtim #:


This has happened in many cases already. I can provide you with a machine to test if needed

You should find the reson by yourself:

--------------------

My case:

1. I had error 403 and I found that I need to reinstall Microsoft Edge WebView2 ... why? No idea (it was new laptop with Windows 11).
I reinstalled WebView2 and everything is fine up to now (no error 403).

2. After that - new issue with same computer:I could not access the forum ... I checked host file and found the issue and fixed it according to this post  

...that is why I do not like new computers :)

--------------------

So, there are a lot of reasons for error 403, and you should find the reason by yourself sorry.

My IP has been falsely banned by MQL5
My IP has been falsely banned by MQL5
  • 2025.08.29
  • www.mql5.com
Last night, i started setting up a new terminal on my new PC...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Microsoft Edge WebView2

I have already tried everything — there are no custom settings in the host file.
I also reinstalled Microsoft Edge WebView2 to the latest version and reboot, but the problem still persists.

Try watching the video first; it's a different case In the video, MT5 works normally, and I tested it with other brokers without any issues.
However, as soon as I search for "Exness Technologies," the IP gets blocked immediately.




 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
have you opened a ticket for support? add a link to this thread.
I will give it a try, and I truly hope they will listen to this issue.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

You should find the reson by yourself:


--------------------

My case:

1. I had error 403 and I found that I need to reinstall Microsoft Edge WebView2 ... why? No idea (it was new laptop with Windows 11).
I reinstalled WebView2 and everything is fine up to now (no error 403).

2. After that - new issue with same computer:I could not access the forum ... I checked host file and found the issue and fixed it according to this post  

...that is why I do not like new computers :)

--------------------

So, there are a lot of reasons for error 403, and you should find the reason by yourself sorry.

After MQL5 Support unblocked me, everything started working normally again.

I also tried XM and ICMarkets, and everything was fine.
But for clarity, I tried installing the MT5 from Exness (Technologies) directly, and it turned out to be blocked again.

I think there must be something wrong with this exness broker


 
Manisit Tabtim #:
After MQL5 Support unblocked me, everything started working normally again.



I also tried XM and ICMarkets, and everything was fine.
But for clarity, I tried installing the MT5 from Exness (Technologies) directly, and it turned out to be blocked again.

I think there must be something wrong with this exness broker


that broker has many threads with different issues with that broker over the years.

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