Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 105
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What I have highlighted is the moment from which everything is set up and edited.
I don't know, you're probably not following the thread.
Wren doesn't remember anymore, somewhere gave like a triangle formula
aX + bY + cZ = 0
where XYZ are the values of the triangle
abc is its coefficients.
There are no divisors, only product and sum.
Now, if any of abc suddenly becomes zero, then zero is replaced by one, for
1*X no longer zeroes X, but leaves it with the current value.
hmm... but I don't check XYZ for zero, I'll have to think about that.
Wren doesn' t remember, he gave some kind of triangle formula somewhere.
aX + bY + cZ = 0
where XYZ are the values of the triangle
abc its coefficients
Saw a slightly different formula:
That was a mistake.
When I realised why it was equal to one, only then it became normal and I moved on.It's a long way off, but it's nice that it's being tracked.
from page 77 so far, it's business as usual:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/448777/page77#comment_50177000
above the cot, please
I started writing that post 20 times and it ended with the "cancel" button.
To put it simply:
EURUSD (FOREX) and the same on MOEX, i.e. futures on eva
no maths at all, a direct overlap of 2 pairs.
it's better to watch weekly TFs
and you'll be happy in pairs, because the legs diverge quite quickly and always converge.
However, I have a broken program not only in MQL, but also in C#.
and I ended up trading by hand.
the disadvantage of the strategy is that on MY leverage is practically nothing, there are exchange pluses that not everyone will understand and a lot of calculations to become similar to the financial results of the forex.
but practically everything necessary for such calculations is available in the stock exchange section of the forum.
start trading without risk of draining and .... get rich ;)well and in the topic about paired trading on this point, a cooler strategy, at least I, in paired has not come up with.
this one was a mistake.
When I realised why it was equal to one, it was only then that it became normal and moved on.It's a long way off, but it's nice that it's being tracked.
No maths at all, just a direct superimposition of the two pairs.
and you'll be happy in pairs, because they diverge quite quickly and always come together.
What two pairs diverge and ALWAYS come together?
Which two couples are the ones that separate and ALWAYS come together?
It's all written.If even what's written has to be repeated, I'm sorry, I'll pass.
over the cot, please.
I've started that post 20 times and ended up hitting the "cancel" button.
To put it simply:
EURUSD (FOREX) and the same on MOEX, i.e. futures on eva
no maths at all, a direct overlap of 2 pairs.
it's better to watch weekly TFs
and you'll be happy in pairs, because the legs diverge quite quickly and always converge.
However, I have a broken program not only in MQL, but also in C#.
and I ended up trading by hand.
the disadvantage of the strategy is that on MY leverage is practically nothing, there are exchange pluses that not everyone will understand and a lot of calculations to become similar to the financial results of the forex.
but practically everything necessary for such calculations is available in the stock exchange section of the forum.
start trading without risk of draining and .... get rich ;)well and in the topic about paired trading on this point, a cooler strategy, at least I, in paired trading did not come up with.