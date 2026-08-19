Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 105

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Aleksandr Zinskii real account.

What I have highlighted is the moment from which everything is set up and edited.

describe the conditions for entry and exit.


And what is better with what and on what volumes to trade. Thanks. You can in private.....
 
Roman #:

I don't know, you're probably not following the thread.
Wren doesn't remember anymore, somewhere gave like a triangle formula

aX + bY + cZ = 0

where XYZ are the values of the triangle
abc is its coefficients.

There are no divisors, only product and sum.
Now, if any of abc suddenly becomes zero, then zero is replaced by one, for
1*X no longer zeroes X, but leaves it with the current value.

hmm... but I don't check XYZ for zero, I'll have to think about that.

I've seen a slightly different formula:
aX*bY*cZ=1
 
Roman #:


Wren doesn' t remember, he gave some kind of triangle formula somewhere.

aX + bY + cZ = 0

where XYZ are the values of the triangle
abc its coefficients


h ttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/366487/page44#comment_21819394
От теории к практике. Часть 2 - Открывайте позицию без дисбаланса.
От теории к практике. Часть 2 - Открывайте позицию без дисбаланса.
  • 2021.04.12
  • www.mql5.com
Я то думал что он вообще никуда ходить не будет Ну если он хотя бы в небольшой плюс будет выходить даже минимальный на реалке. Направление сделок на тот момент действительно было верное. что там дисбаланс и котировки пошли в благоприятную сторону. Открыться без дисбаланса можно двумя путями Xeurusd
 
Roman Kutemov #:
Saw a slightly different formula:
aX*bY*cZ=1

That was a mistake.

When I realised why it was equal to one, only then it became normal and I moved on.

It's a long way off, but it's nice that it's being tracked.
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:

from page 77 so far, it's business as usual:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/448777/page77#comment_50177000

above the cot, please

I started writing that post 20 times and it ended with the "cancel" button.

To put it simply:

EURUSD (FOREX) and the same on MOEX, i.e. futures on eva

no maths at all, a direct overlap of 2 pairs.

it's better to watch weekly TFs

and you'll be happy in pairs, because the legs diverge quite quickly and always converge.


However, I have a broken program not only in MQL, but also in C#.

and I ended up trading by hand.

the disadvantage of the strategy is that on MY leverage is practically nothing, there are exchange pluses that not everyone will understand and a lot of calculations to become similar to the financial results of the forex.

but practically everything necessary for such calculations is available in the stock exchange section of the forum.

start trading without risk of draining and .... get rich ;)

well and in the topic about paired trading on this point, a cooler strategy, at least I, in paired has not come up with.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

this one was a mistake.

When I realised why it was equal to one, it was only then that it became normal and moved on.

It's a long way off, but it's nice that it's being tracked.
There doesn't seem to be a mistake.
The unit is obtained by dividing the left and right parts of the equation by the right part. That leaves 1 in the right-hand side.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

No maths at all, just a direct superimposition of the two pairs.

and you'll be happy in pairs, because they diverge quite quickly and always come together.

What two pairs diverge and ALWAYS come together?

 
trampampam #:

Which two couples are the ones that separate and ALWAYS come together?

It's all written.

If even what's written has to be repeated, I'm sorry, I'll pass.
 
If Renat is talking about Moscow and forex. If he shifts to Moscow, there are taxes there. I've already been through this. I don't argue everything is profitable, not the same percentage as on forex.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

over the cot, please.

I've started that post 20 times and ended up hitting the "cancel" button.

To put it simply:

EURUSD (FOREX) and the same on MOEX, i.e. futures on eva

no maths at all, a direct overlap of 2 pairs.

it's better to watch weekly TFs

and you'll be happy in pairs, because the legs diverge quite quickly and always converge.


However, I have a broken program not only in MQL, but also in C#.

and I ended up trading by hand.

the disadvantage of the strategy is that on MY leverage is practically nothing, there are exchange pluses that not everyone will understand and a lot of calculations to become similar to the financial results of the forex.

but practically everything necessary for such calculations is available in the stock exchange section of the forum.

start trading without risk of draining and .... get rich ;)

well and in the topic about paired trading on this point, a cooler strategy, at least I, in paired trading did not come up with.
thanks. is it even essentially possible to trade on weeks? I'm not messing around - pure interest.... for real.
And why on fig three charts - three bars of colour....
1...9899100101102103104105106107108109110111112...317
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