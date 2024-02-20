whats happening with mql5 web? I cant load my EA's to the market... it keeps on with the validation state and never ends?

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Is this normal? I've never seen this before .

its been in this state since yesterday


 
Javier Santiago Gaston De Iriarte Cabrera: Is this normal? I've never seen this before  its been in this state since yesterday

It's not normal. Your code is in an infinite loop. Fix it.

 

Hi, I have the same issue and some other guys too. Follow the forum thread and you will find my entry.

Although I have uploaded an already verified (existing in the market) EA, the same issue occurs.

By the way, how to fix anything if the loop never ends you cannot upload a new file.

 
William Roeder #:

It's not normal. Your code is in an infinite loop. Fix it.

0k, I can find wats wrong in my code, but, I cant upload files to the market (every time y upload they stay in cue of the one with the loop). Does mql5.com restarts the servers or the strategy testers any days? or some way to get out of the loop?

 
Create a new product draft and upload it there. In the moment I have 10 drafts open which are waiting for the end of the loop.
 
The same case happened here, I even used a test robot which always passed MQL5 validation and still experienced an infinite loop until now. definitely not about our code is broken.
Hopefully mql5 fixes this soon.
 
Sugianto #:
The same case happened here, I even used a test robot which always passed MQL5 validation and still experienced an infinite loop until now. definitely not about our code is broken.
Hopefully mql5 fixes this soon.

Seems to work now

 

The same problem. 

Not available


 
The validation was working for some hours yesterday (very slow), but now it's hanging again. Fixed something in my code and the validation runs more than 13 hours and has not yet completed!
 

Right, I have the same issue starting from yesterday when releasing product for MT4 - validation is still running during 14 hours at this moment.

100% this is not products issue, I have already seen such problem on MQL5 before - they have fixed that previous time, but now it happened again.

 
I had the same issue. Hopefully, the MQL5 website will be updating and fixing this issue soon.
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