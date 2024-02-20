whats happening with mql5 web? I cant load my EA's to the market... it keeps on with the validation state and never ends?
It's not normal. Your code is in an infinite loop. Fix it.
Hi, I have the same issue and some other guys too. Follow the forum thread and you will find my entry.
Although I have uploaded an already verified (existing in the market) EA, the same issue occurs.
By the way, how to fix anything if the loop never ends you cannot upload a new file.
It's not normal. Your code is in an infinite loop. Fix it.
0k, I can find wats wrong in my code, but, I cant upload files to the market (every time y upload they stay in cue of the one with the loop). Does mql5.com restarts the servers or the strategy testers any days? or some way to get out of the loop?
Right, I have the same issue starting from yesterday when releasing product for MT4 - validation is still running during 14 hours at this moment.
100% this is not products issue, I have already seen such problem on MQL5 before - they have fixed that previous time, but now it happened again.
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Is this normal? I've never seen this before .
its been in this state since yesterday