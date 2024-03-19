Strategy Tester Error

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Good day. 

I have an indicator and on trying to upload it on the strategy tester i get the error cannot load expert. 

what is the cause of this error as it doesn't have an error code. 

even bug check cant help as it works fine in a live chart. 



[Deleted]  
You can check the directory path in logs. Possibly the indicator does not exist or it has been renamed.
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