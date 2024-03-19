Strategy Tester Error
You can check the directory path in logs. Possibly the indicator does not exist or it has been renamed.
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I have an indicator and on trying to upload it on the strategy tester i get the error cannot load expert.
what is the cause of this error as it doesn't have an error code.
even bug check cant help as it works fine in a live chart.