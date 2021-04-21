Validation state: Validation completed with errors
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:
My Mt4 does not show an error but the site shows an error.
I checked my MT4 but it doesn't seem to have any bugs.
What is this problem
void TrailZZ(string symb) { int digit=(int)MarketInfo(symb,MODE_DIGITS); LastZZ_up=0; LastZZ_dw=0; double fzz=0; for(int z=0; z<500; z++) { double zz= iCustom(symb,TF_ZZ,"ZigZag", InpDepth,InpDeviation,InpBackstep,0,z); if(fzz>0) { if(zz==iHigh(symb,TF_ZZ,z)) LastZZ_up=zz+(DistanceSL*Pnt); if(zz==iLow(symb,TF_ZZ,z)) LastZZ_dw=zz-(DistanceSL*Pnt); if(LastZZ_up>0&&LastZZ_dw>0) break; } if(fzz==0&&zz!=0&&zz!=EMPTY_VALUE) fzz=zz; } for(int nzz=OrdersTotal(); nzz>=0; nzz--) { if(!OrderSelect(nzz,SELECT_BY_POS)) continue; if(OrderSymbol()!=symb) continue; int tiket=OrderTicket(); int t=OrderType(); double osl=OrderStopLoss(),otp=OrderTakeProfit(),oop=OrderOpenPrice(),ocp=OrderClosePrice(); double new_sl=t==0&&osl<LastZZ_dw?LastZZ_dw: t==1&&LastZZ_up>0&&(osl>LastZZ_up||osl==0)?LastZZ_up: osl; new_sl=NormalizeDouble(new_sl,digit); if(new_sl>0) if(MathAbs(ocp-new_sl)>StopLevel) if(F_ord_mod(new_sl,-1,-1,0,"Trailing ZigZag ")&&cek_modif) Print(symb," Trailing ZigZag Done");; }
What is the problem this code?
This causes the site Validation completed with errors test to fail
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My Mt4 does not show an error but the site shows an error.
I checked my MT4 but it doesn't seem to have any bugs.
What is this problem