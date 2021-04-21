Validation state: Validation completed with errors

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My Mt4 does not show an error but the site shows an error.

I checked my MT4 but it doesn't seem to have any bugs.

What is this problem


 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:

My Mt4 does not show an error but the site shows an error.

I checked my MT4 but it doesn't seem to have any bugs.

What is this problem


void TrailZZ(string symb)
  {
   int digit=(int)MarketInfo(symb,MODE_DIGITS);
   LastZZ_up=0;
   LastZZ_dw=0;
   double fzz=0;
   for(int z=0; z<500; z++)
     {
      double zz=    iCustom(symb,TF_ZZ,"ZigZag",  InpDepth,InpDeviation,InpBackstep,0,z);
      if(fzz>0)
        {
         if(zz==iHigh(symb,TF_ZZ,z))
            LastZZ_up=zz+(DistanceSL*Pnt);
         if(zz==iLow(symb,TF_ZZ,z))
            LastZZ_dw=zz-(DistanceSL*Pnt);

         if(LastZZ_up>0&&LastZZ_dw>0)
            break;
        }
      if(fzz==0&&zz!=0&&zz!=EMPTY_VALUE)
         fzz=zz;
     }

   for(int nzz=OrdersTotal(); nzz>=0; nzz--)
     {
      if(!OrderSelect(nzz,SELECT_BY_POS))
         continue;
      if(OrderSymbol()!=symb)
         continue;
      int tiket=OrderTicket();
      int t=OrderType();
      double osl=OrderStopLoss(),otp=OrderTakeProfit(),oop=OrderOpenPrice(),ocp=OrderClosePrice();
      double new_sl=t==0&&osl<LastZZ_dw?LastZZ_dw:
                    t==1&&LastZZ_up>0&&(osl>LastZZ_up||osl==0)?LastZZ_up:
                    osl;
      new_sl=NormalizeDouble(new_sl,digit);
      if(new_sl>0)
         if(MathAbs(ocp-new_sl)>StopLevel)
            if(F_ord_mod(new_sl,-1,-1,0,"Trailing ZigZag ")&&cek_modif)
              Print(symb," Trailing ZigZag Done");;
     }

What is the problem this code?

This causes the site Validation completed with errors test to fail

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